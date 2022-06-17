Zara and Mike Tindall Looked "Very Much in Love" at Royal Ascot: Body Language Expert

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall née Phillips and her husband Mike, a former rugby player for England, seem so happy together, and it's truly wonderful to witness.

The royal couple made an appearance at the Royal Ascot horse races on Thursday, June 16, and were all smiles and loving gestures as they cut a bright figure at the annual event. Zara further established herself as one of the more fashionable royals of her generation, in a coat-dress from Laura Green, a fun green hat with a pink flower embellishment from Justine Bradley-Hill, and metallic pink pumps from Karen Millen (opens in new tab) (via the Daily Mail).

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

"Making an appearance at Royal Ascot [on Thursday], there’s no denying that Mike and Zara Tindall have a very close relationship," royal expert Darren Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Casino (opens in new tab).

"They were pictured with Zara placing her arm through her husband’s arm and she’s gripping on tight. While such a gesture could be seen in a negative way and a need for reassurance from Zara, the genuineness of her emotions here and the true happiness she is displaying suggests the opposite.

"Instead, Zara’s grip on Mike’s arm is unconsciously saying they are very much a strong team. While Mike’s smile is more subtle than his wife’s, it’s clear he is still enjoying the adulation and he appears more than comfortable to be front and center representing the Royal Family."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

The two are super in sync, according to the expert.

"You’ll notice that the couple’s posture matches and mirrors each other and there’s an obvious deep rapport between Zara and Mike, with the duo often turning their bodies inwards towards each other," Stanton adds.

"There is a noticeable closeness between them, even when they are not physically touching, demonstrating that the pair have a strong connection and are more than happy to be in each other’s personal space, even when in public. It’s clear to see they are a couple who thrive in each other’s company and are very much in love."

But this doesn't mean that everything is always plain-sailing for the royal spouses. Mike previously set the record straight on that front.

"A marriage or long-term relationship can’t always be roses and rainbows," he said on a British TV show in the fall.

"When you have children, that is a massive shock, change to your system that you’ve never experienced and there is going to be those rocky roads.

"There are things that are thrown at you that have to test both of you and that will test that relationship. The thing is no one is right, no one is wrong. You have to work through it together."

