Prince George’s Favorite Bands Show He Has a Bit of a Wild Side

Of the three Wales kids, Prince George is likely seen as the cool, calm, and collected one—stoic and reserved. But he’s got a rebellious side, The Mirror reports, citing his two favorite bands (which, we admit, we did not see coming): AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. (Not bad taste at all for a nine-year-old!)
When greeting Coronation Concert-goers back in May, George’s dad Prince William disclosed George’s favorites to Caroline Mulvihill, who is in the Rock Choir in Windsor and Maidenhead. “We were talking about the kind of music we do in Rock Choir, and Will was telling us in their household they have a very diverse music taste, and George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin,” she said.
George himself is taking electric guitar lessons over acoustic, and is also already playing full-contact rugby, The Mirror reports. In other aspects of his life, he is said to be “lots of fun but sensible.”
He’s also apparently not afraid to ask for what he wants. When he was chosen as one of the eight Pages of Honor at grandfather King Charles’ Coronation, George reportedly asked whether he could switch the “outdated” white breeches the boys were originally slated to wear for trousers. The King agreed with his grandson, and so the Pages of Honor all wore black wool trousers. That likely won’t be the last time George will rebel against royal tradition, as the door has been opened for him to shape his own destiny more than maybe any other heir ever, including forgoing military service if he chooses to do so, Marie Claire reported earlier today.
During a visit to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, reports The Mirror, William told a patient of his eldest child that “George has been really easy. He hasn’t said ‘Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?’”
Of the future King, a member of the Hurlingham Club, an exclusive private social club, said “George isn’t timid as such, but you will see him hang back while Charlotte and Louis rush forwards. He takes his time. He’s more cautious.”
For his milestone tenth birthday Saturday, The Mirror reports that George will celebrate with a close-knit group of friends from school with a birthday party on the Windsor estate. His mother, Princess Kate, will stay up late Friday night baking George’s birthday cake, as she does with each of her three children the night before their respective birthdays.
