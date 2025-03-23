Prince George Is Set to Inherit One of the U.K.'s "Party Towns," Thanks to Old Royal Rule
The famous location is "a popular choice" for bachelor and bachelorette parties.
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, Prince William inherited a number of "secret" estates from his father. Importantly, William took over the Duchy of Cornwall, a hereditary estate originally established to provide income for the heir to the British throne. When the Prince of Wales eventually becomes King William, his eldest son, Prince George, will be the Duchy's new owner. And part of that inheritance includes a place dubbed one of the U.K.'s most famous "party towns."
Prince George will one day inherit the 135,000 acre Duchy of Cornwall estate from his father, as reported by the Express. According to the outlet, the young prince is set to become the newest owner of "sustainable community" the Nansledan Estate, "located in one of Britain's most renowned party towns—Newquay." The location is referred to as one of the "top party destinations in the early 2000s and a popular choice" for bachelor and bachelorette parties.
According to The Independent, Newquay "has been quietly undergoing a transformation from party place to food haven." The outlet explained, "I spotted more independent restaurants and bars than dance clubs and the frequency of the town seemed far more in tune with the ebb and flow of the waves of Fistral Beach than the booming soundscape of a busy nightclub." Still, shaking its "party town" reputation won't necessarily happen overnight.
Meanwhile, the official Nansledan website explains, "Inspired by the vision of HM King Charles III, Nansledan is an award-winning development at the heart of Cornwall's famed north coast. His Majesty's vision was to create a thriving mixed-use community with homes, shops, offices, cafes/restaurants and leisure opportunities all within walkable neighbourhoods."
While Prince George is unlikely to benefit from the Duchy of Cornwall's "party" reputation right now, by the time he inherits the land from his father, the young royal might be of drinking age.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news.
