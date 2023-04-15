Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles’ Coronation

Buckingham Palace announced recently that Prince George will serve as a Page of Honor at his grandfather King Charles’ Coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey—which marks a historic first, People reports. George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father, Prince William, will be the first future monarch in modern royal history that is officially involved in such a service. (For his part, Charles was in attendance at his mother Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in June 1953, but had no official role in it, as he was only four years old. Queen Elizabeth was 11 at the time of the Coronation of her father, King George VI, in 1937, and watched the festivities from the Royal Gallery but did not have a role in the ceremony itself.)

The Telegraph reports that George will become the youngest future king to play an official role at a Coronation. George’s parents, William and Kate, are “very excited and delighted” that George will serve as a page, a spokesperson tells People.

“Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember,” royal author Hugo Vickers told The Times (opens in new tab) before George’s role was finalized.

After the ceremony, George will ride alongside his parents and younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace, where he will appear on the famous balcony to greet well-wishers below.

George is one of four pages attending to Charles, while Queen Camilla will have four pages of her own—her three grandsons and her great-nephew.

“It’s a lovely idea to involve their own family members in these roles, rather than having aristocrats’ sons and daughters doing it,” Vickers said. “It is all part of the inclusivity of the family and strengthens their bonds.”

Of George’s role, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said “We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation. It will be an incredibly special moment.” The spokesperson continued “It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to—and I’m sure George is, too.”