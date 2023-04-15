Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles’ Coronation

Buckingham Palace announced recently that Prince George will serve as a Page of Honor at his grandfather King Charles’ Coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey—which marks a historic first, People reports. George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father, Prince William, will be the first future monarch in modern royal history that is officially involved in such a service. (For his part, Charles was in attendance at his mother Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in June 1953, but had no official role in it, as he was only four years old. Queen Elizabeth was 11 at the time of the Coronation of her father, King George VI, in 1937, and watched the festivities from the Royal Gallery but did not have a role in the ceremony itself.)
The Telegraph reports that George will become the youngest future king to play an official role at a Coronation. George’s parents, William and Kate, are “very excited and delighted” that George will serve as a page, a spokesperson tells People.
“Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember,” royal author Hugo Vickers told The Times (opens in new tab) before George’s role was finalized.
After the ceremony, George will ride alongside his parents and younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace, where he will appear on the famous balcony to greet well-wishers below.
George is one of four pages attending to Charles, while Queen Camilla will have four pages of her own—her three grandsons and her great-nephew.
“It’s a lovely idea to involve their own family members in these roles, rather than having aristocrats’ sons and daughters doing it,” Vickers said. “It is all part of the inclusivity of the family and strengthens their bonds.”
Of George’s role, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said “We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation. It will be an incredibly special moment.” The spokesperson continued “It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to—and I’m sure George is, too.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Sarah Ferguson Wasn’t Invited to King Charles’ Upcoming Coronation
She revealed how she plans to celebrate May 6.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
What Do Prince William and Prince Harry Really Think of Camilla Becoming Queen in Three Weeks?
“Complicated feelings” is an understatement.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
If There’s a Perfect Time to Shop All Things Beauty, It’s This Year’s Bloomingdale’s Beauty Benefits Event
You’ll definitely want to stick around for this one.
By Humaa Hussain