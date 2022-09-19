Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Monday morning, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The young royals arrived at Westminster Abbey with Kate and the Queen Consort, Camilla. They went on to walk with other members of the royal family, including their dad, Prince William, and their uncle, Prince Harry in procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried by pallbearers.

(Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The queen's funeral marks a significant moment in George and Charlotte's "royal training," royal author Tina Brown noted. "This is what they are going to remember for the rest of their lives…It’s the beginning of their royal moment.”

(Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)