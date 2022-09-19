Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have Arrived at the Queen's Funeral

The young royals joined their mom and dad in the Queen's funeral procession.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
On Monday morning, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The young royals arrived at Westminster Abbey with Kate and the Queen Consort, Camilla. They went on to walk with other members of the royal family, including their dad, Prince William, and their uncle, Prince Harry in procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried by pallbearers. 

The queen's funeral marks a significant moment in George and Charlotte's "royal training," royal author Tina Brown noted. "This is what they are going to remember for the rest of their lives…It’s the beginning of their royal moment.”

