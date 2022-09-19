Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
On Monday morning, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
The young royals arrived at Westminster Abbey with Kate and the Queen Consort, Camilla. They went on to walk with other members of the royal family, including their dad, Prince William, and their uncle, Prince Harry in procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried by pallbearers.
The queen's funeral marks a significant moment in George and Charlotte's "royal training," royal author Tina Brown noted. "This is what they are going to remember for the rest of their lives…It’s the beginning of their royal moment.”
