How to Watch the Queen's Funeral From the U.S.

On September 8, at the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by family. The Queen's passing marked the end of a 70-year-long reign, the longest in British history, and now mourners are looking ahead to the Queen’s funeral , which will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral services will formally begin on September 19 at 11 a.m. BST. For us in the United States, that means it'll start bright and early at 3 a.m. PST and 6 a.m. EST. Prior to the funeral, the procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey is scheduled to begin at 10:44 a.m. BST (5:44 a.m. EST). Of course, the funeral will be streamed live across the globe, so for those in the U.S. who want to watch, there are plenty of options. Here’s how to stream the queen’s funeral from the U.S.

How to Stream Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

In our current age of streaming, there are more options than ever to watch a historic event like this unfold in real time. Plenty of streaming services will be live streaming the funeral: FuboTV (opens in new tab), Sling (opens in new tab), and YouTube TV will all be streaming the state funeral, and all offer free trials. Meanwhile, if you’re a subscriber to Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) or Paramount+ (opens in new tab), you can also watch the Queen's funeral live. Additionally, ITV News will stream the services uninterrupted from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm BST on YouTube .

If you have cable T.V., major news outlets such as NBC News, NBC News Now, CNN, ABC, Fox News, and MSNBC are all expected to cover the funeral services as well.

After the funeral service, at around 11:55 a.m. BST, the Last Post will sound, followed by a national two-minute observance of silence. Reveille, the national anthem, and a lament played by the Queen's piper will then end the state funeral at around 12 p.m. BST. Following a procession through the Mall in London, the Queen's coffin will be transported to Windsor Palace, where the queen will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault beside her late husband, Prince Philip.