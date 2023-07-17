Prince George and Princess Charlotte Broke a Big Time Wimbledon Rule Yesterday

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, alongside their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales, made everyone’s day yesterday by attending the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. But, The Mirror reports, the two aren’t even really supposed to be at the tournament at all—at least not where they sat.
“Kids can attend the showcourts provided they stay quiet,” the outlet reports, “but they are usually banned from the Royal Box. The no children rule is a firm one and has always been enforced—but for a few years now, an exception has been made for royals.” After all, it is the Royal Box… (And speaking of quiet kids, watch out world when Prince Louis gets his moment in the Royal Box in a couple of years.)
George actually also broke another rule last year at the tournament, which was played between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. Royals are supposed to remain neutral, but royal correspondent Richard Palmer said “Somebody shouted to George about who he wanted to win [the match]. He [George] appears to say he wanted Djokovic to win.” (Wonder if he wanted Djokovic again this year, or Carlos Alcaraz, who ultimately won? We think his sister was pulling for the latter—here’s why.) Palmer added that, as royals, they “aren’t supposed to really do that.”
Kids aren’t supposed to sit in the Royal Box under any circumstances, “a rule that is said to have ruffled feathers in the past,” The Mirror reports. “Back in 1999, it was widely reported that the Duchess of Kent had asked the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club if she could invite a 12-year-old guest to sit with her. The boy was the son of the Duchess’ late friend, and she had hoped to give the grieving child a special day. However, her request was denied, and she was instead offered alternative seats outside the Royal Box.”
It caused such a stir that club chairman John Curry made a statement: “Because of demand for space in the Royal Box, we also ask that, apart from children of the royal family, children are not invited, as they exclude other worthy people from attending, many of whom contribute to tennis,” he said.
According to The Sun, other rules inside the Royal Box include women being banned from wearing hats so they don’t block the view; visitors must also dress smartly, the outlet reports.
