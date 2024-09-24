In His Latest Public Appearance, Prince Harry Calls Out Social Media Companies for Growing Mental Health Crisis Among Young People

Prince Harry has been speaking about causes close to his heart during his solo trip to NYC this week, and on Sept. 24, he took the stage during the Clinton Global Initiative to address the growing mental health crisis among young people.

The Duke of Sussex has been a strong supporter of online safety initiatives in recent years, along with his wife, Meghan Markle. On Tuesday, he explained why they launched The Parents' Network, "a global community that provides crucial support to parents whose children have suffered from the harmful effects of social media."

“My lock screen is a picture of my kids. What’s yours? Prince Harry asked the audience. The screen behind him then showed a variety of phone lock screens displaying images of young people.

He went on to say that “these children and thousands more meant the world to their families. The beautiful faces you see before you, their smiles, their dreams, all lost. All too soon, and all because of social media."

The Duke of Sussex shared that it was because of these young people— all of whom died by suicide—that he and his wife were "committed to this issue."

The young people pictured on the screen behind Prince Harry died by suicide after experiences stemming from social media use. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry spoke about how today's youth are suffering from “mental health issues stemming from their digital interactions," describing the online world they experience as “hostile and overwhelming" at times.

“These platforms are designed to create addiction," the prince said of social media, adding that kids are “force fed content that no child should be exposed to.”

He also addressed how fake news can leave young people feeling "confused and scared."

The Duke of Sussex called on digital companies to step up, saying, "Why do the leaders of these insanely powerful social media companies still refuse to change? Why are we holding them to the lowest ethical standards?"

He noted that "in any other circumstance, a business would commit all resources to fixing the bug," referring to the continual mental health problems stemming from social media use.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex spoke about another cause he's been committed to over the years, appearing at an event for The Diana Award alongside the charity's CEO, Tessy Ojo, and two young leaders. The organization was created to celebrate young people who are living out the late Princess Diana's commitment to doing good in the world.

He also spoke about the importance of clearing landmines at a reception for The HALO Trust, another charity his mother was passionately dedicated to in the later years of her life.

Prince Harry's busy day in NYC continued with a visit to the United Nations surrounding Lesotho and he'll also meet with Travalyst on Tuesday.