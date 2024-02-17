Prince Harry Is Reportedly In Talks to Resume a Temporary Working Royal Role as King Charles Battles Cancer

Put him in, Your Majesty, he’s ready to serve (cue up the song “Centerfield” and sing along): reports are emerging that Prince Harry is willing to return to a temporary working role within the royal family as his father King Charles battles cancer.

The Times of London cites some of Harry’s friends as saying he’s told them he would be happy to be a working royal again as his father undergoes treatment. The roster is even more thin than normal in Charles’ slimmed down monarchy at the moment—in addition to the King being away from public-facing duties for the foreseeable future, the Princess of Wales is also sidelined until April as she’s in recovery of her own, and her husband, Prince William, is at least partially away from his full-time role tending to her care.

“I love my family,” Harry told Will Reeves on Good Morning America this week, per Deadline . “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him—I’m grateful for that.” The King reportedly personally informed both of his sons about his diagnosis, and Harry jumped on a plane as soon as he could to visit Charles in the U.K. at his London home, Clarence House, albeit for a short stretch.

Since then, The Times reports that Charles and Harry have shared “warm exchanges,” and that it’s not just Harry who wants to return to the fold—Charles also is in favor of his younger son resuming royal duties, given that he feels it would “benefit the institution.”

“On all practical levels, it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick,” a source speaking to the publication said. “Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing paramount in this.” They added “The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work.”

Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from being working members of the royal family four years ago, in January 2020; they’ve since forged a path for themselves in the U.S., where Meghan is originally from. It is unclear on Meghan’s future working role within the royal family, if any.

A source speaking to Page Six said “I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no,” they said. “I think he would try.” But, the source added, “I don’t think it’s something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own.”

Harry himself said, when asked whether the King’s illness could have a “reunifying effect” on the royal family, “Absolutely,” he said. “Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together.” He added, though he now lives an ocean away in California, that he would be returning to the U.K. frequently: “I have my own family, as we all do,” Harry said, referring to Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. “My family and my life in California is at it is. I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

As for Harry’s potential return to work as at least a part-time royal, work needs to be done before that can occur. The Times reports that a written plan would need to be drawn up by the King and his aides before Harry could return to any official duties, and that Harry would not receive any public funds for his work.

Harry and Meghan wrapped up a three-day visit to Canada yesterday to mark one year until Harry’s Invictus Games heads to the country in 2025.