Prince Harry Admits His Return to Britain Has Been "Eventful" and Teases One "Highlight" in His First Comments Since Moving Home

When the Duke of Sussex was asked by Hello! magazine what his highlight of being back in the U.K. was, he replied, "My highlight so far? Oh, I don’t know. Would I dare share it with you?”
After arriving in Britain on August 26, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into a temporary home in an undisclosed location. Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet had to be pulled from their new school after just two days due to security concerns about the drive there, and Harry called their fresh start “eventful.”
Harry raised $2.2 million for the Invictus Games Foundation at the event honoring wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, calling it an “incredible evening.”
"It’s been many weeks, many months and years in the making,” the Duke of Sussex told Hello! of the event. “So to have a room full of, what, 340 people, and Invictus competitors from all around the world and their families, from every time zone that the world has to offer…we did it.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.