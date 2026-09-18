Princess Kate Proves She Can't Quit This Habit After Prince William Has to Give Her a Gentle Reminder in Scotland

Can't stop, won't stop.

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A split of Prince William in a flat cap and green jacket smiling and Princess Kate grimacing while holding an umbrella
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate visited Scotland’s Isle of Bute for the first time on Thursday, September 17, and while meeting fans and sharing her bucket list for her next visit, the Princess of Wales got a bit carried away.

Kate has previously admitted that she spends a lot of time chatting to people and loses track of the time, and in a video shared by King’s Guard Tours on Instagram, Prince William is seen giving her a good-natured reminder that she needed to keep moving.

“You’ve got to speed up,” the Prince of Wales said with a smile, gesturing to the long line of people gathered behind a barrier and tapping his watch. “You’ve got to get all the way down there before you go.”

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Prince William guiding Princess Kate along a row of fans

Prince William guides Kate down the row of well-wishers on September 17.

(Image credit: King's Guard Tours/Instagram)

Princess Kate taking a selfie with four women under an umbrella

The Princess of Wales stops for a selfie with a group of women in Bute.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate apologized for having to abandon her chatting and quickly moved down the row, shaking hands with people as Prince William watched with a proud smile. But when a woman and her baby asked for a selfie, the Princess of Wales was happy to oblige—and William laughed as he turned and said something to their waiting team.

In a 2016 interview (via the Express), Kate admitted that her chatty ways were hard to break. "I think there is a real art to walkabouts," she said ahead of Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, adding, "everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting, so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips I suppose."

Prince William and Princess Kate cleaning trash from a beach with a group of volunteers

The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in a beach cleanup in Bute.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A decade on, the Princess of Wales is still embracing her gift of the gab, like during the Commonwealth Games on August 1, when she stood talking to Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy by the side of the road as Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis waited for her to get in their car.

And in 2024, the Princess of Wales spent so long talking to fans on Christmas Day that Prince William and their children were all the way down the road. "I seem to have lost my family!" she joked to the crowd at the time.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.