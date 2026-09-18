Princess Kate Proves She Can't Quit This Habit After Prince William Has to Give Her a Gentle Reminder in Scotland

Prince William and Princess Kate visited Scotland’s Isle of Bute for the first time on Thursday, September 17, and while meeting fans and sharing her bucket list for her next visit, the Princess of Wales got a bit carried away.
“You’ve got to speed up,” the Prince of Wales said with a smile, gesturing to the long line of people gathered behind a barrier and tapping his watch. “You’ve got to get all the way down there before you go.”
Kate apologized for having to abandon her chatting and quickly moved down the row, shaking hands with people as Prince William watched with a proud smile. But when a woman and her baby asked for a selfie, the Princess of Wales was happy to oblige—and William laughed as he turned and said something to their waiting team.
In a 2016 interview (via the Express), Kate admitted that her chatty ways were hard to break. "I think there is a real art to walkabouts," she said ahead of Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, adding, "everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting, so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips I suppose."
A decade on, the Princess of Wales is still embracing her gift of the gab, like during the Commonwealth Games on August 1, when she stood talking to Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy by the side of the road as Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis waited for her to get in their car.
And in 2024, the Princess of Wales spent so long talking to fans on Christmas Day that Prince William and their children were all the way down the road. "I seem to have lost my family!" she joked to the crowd at the time.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.