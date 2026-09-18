For her accessories, Hadid wore the same Chopard sparklers that made her shimmer all week. Despite the diamonds, she kept a lower profile in a black baseball cap and shield sunglasses, but her Vivaia sneakers revealed her identity. At this point, they’ve become Hadid’s signature shoe. (Showcasing a new Saint Laurent bag with Vivaia sneakers is a classic Bella Hadid move, too. She did the same last summer with the Italian label's Icarino Bag.)
While Katie Holmes and Aubrey Plaza appreciate Vivaia's Mary Janes, and Anne Hathaway wore the Emeline Sandals (twice) on The Odyssey press tour, the New York-based brand’s catalog offers no shortage of sneakers. This time, Hadid chose the Carol Square-Toe Sneakerinas, complete with a ballet slipper-style silhouette, slim bubble-cleat soles, and contrasting sets of satin and velvet laces. She slipped knee-high socks into their surprisingly supportive insoles, taking preppy cues in the same vein as Olivia Rodrigo in Mary Janes. It's worth mentioning, though, that Hadid has accessorized her sneakers with statement hosiery for years, including with Adidas Sambas in 2022.
From Hadid’s paparazzi pics, you might assume they’re blackout ballet sneakers, but the brand confirmed her color combination is Black and Amber Brown. (They also come in cow-print, gold, silver, and black.) This was the supermodel's latest endorsement of the somewhat divisive color story, following her brown top and black leather pants in Paris last year.
Vivaia
Carol Square-Toe Jogger Sneakerina
Marie Claire has been following Hadid's Vivaia era since the beginning: In March 2025, she debuted the equally slender Cristina Sneakerinas in not one, but two, go-with-everything shades. First, in NYC, the Ôrebella founder channeled an off-duty dancer in an oversized Saint Laurent bomber jacket, capri-length leggings, and the satin square-toe trainers. Even her scrunchie matched the creamy Light Gold color of her sneakers.
Days later, Hadid unboxed her second Cristina shade at Paris Fashion Week: black, to complement her robe-looking wrap coat and croc-embossed laptop bag by Saint Laurent, of course. Not long after that, the Yancy Jogger Sneakerina, featuring elasticized heels and nearly barely-there soles, finished her all-white summer outfit.
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Now, more than a year after Hadid pledged loyalty to Vivaia, Hollywood's best are finally boarding the brand's bandwagon, too. At the 2026 Venice Film Festival, Laura Dern endorsed the Round-Toe Lexi Sneakers, proving that the label offers more than just ballet-adjacent designs. For more VIP-approved Vivaia pairs (from the closets of Hadid, Holmes, Selena Gomez, and even Charli xcx), shop the shoes below.
Shop Vivaia's Most Celebrity-Beloved Shoes and Sneakers
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.