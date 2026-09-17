Princess Kate Reveals Her Scotland Wish List, and Says It's Inspired By One Member of the Royal Family Who "Shows Us Her Photographs"

Prince William and Princess Kate made their first trip to Scotland’s Isle of Bute on Thursday, September 17, meeting with volunteers and community organizations on the windswept island. The Princess of Wales dressed in skinny jeans for their day out, wearing a pair of tight Holland Cooper trousers with a Burberry trench as she played a traditional Scottish game and picked up trash alongside the beach. While chatting with some locals, Kate shared what she hopes to do in Bute on her next visit.
“Next I’m going to go for a swim, apparently, there’s a sauna that appears,” she told a group of people in an Instagram Reel filmed and shared by King’s Guard Tours. The princess added that she also wanted to check out “live music” on Bute.
After a man in the crowd gave her some tips, Kate exclaimed, “Oh really? That’s amazing,” adding, “I know the Princess Royal comes sailing around here.”
The Princess of Wales shared she “can see why” Prince William’s aunt, Princess Anne, enjoys visiting Bute, adding, “She often shows us her photographs.”
During their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales met members of Beachwatch Bute, a community group that keeps the island's beaches clean. One member, Sue Brooks, told Hello! magazine that she asked Kate if she wanted gloves, but the princess declined.
"She said ‘actually, I do this all the time,'" Brooks shared, adding that Princess Kate felt "a bit hesitant" to use a litter picker tool and "was in there just picking everything up and saying, 'I'll get that one.'"
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.