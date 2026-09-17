Selena Gomez Maximizes the Sheer Trend in a See-Through Shirt and Mesh Shoes

An everyday take on naked dressing.

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Selena Gomez styled the capri pants trend with a sheer outfit, featuring a see-through shirt and mesh shoes
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The naked trend was unexpectedly missing from the celebrity style circuit at New York Fashion Week. Instead, A-listers like Pamela Anderson and Jasmine Tookes played with pops of tomato red and statement skirts. It wasn't until September 16, the day after the final NYFW show, that Selena Gomez's sheer outfit doubled up on see-through styling in Tribeca.

Earlier in the week, Gomez jetted from the 2026 Emmys red carpet in L.A. to New York City. It seems she packed all-black looks: The Rare Beauty founder wore the capri pants trend with a sheer, bra-revealing shirt and matching mesh pumps. Don't miss the peekaboo pedicure beneath the razor-sharp toes.

For her finishing touches, Gomez stayed loyal to the celebrity-beloved Chanel 25 Bag—the same quilted, trapezoidal tote she paired with leggings and heeled flip-flops the day prior. Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie are also fans of the drawstring style, courtesy of the Spring 2025 show (Virginie Viard's grand finale before Matthieu Blazy became creative director).

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Selena Gomez styled the capri pants trend with a sheer outfit, featuring a see-through shirt and mesh shoes

Selena Gomez doubled up on sheer styling in a see-through shirt and mesh shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While showing this much skin isn't the norm for Gomez day-to-day, she was naked dressing as early as the mid-2010s, when Hollywood was still warming up to the risqué red carpet trend. (See the transparent peekaboo corset on her Versace gown at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.)

That's not to say she's a stranger to sheer dressing. Back in 2024, the Only Murders in the Building actor tested the sheer shirt trend. At Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she tucked a tulle Givenchy bodysuit into a bubble-hem skirt by Valentino. A few months later, she returned to the late-night show in a tuxedo-inspired Versace dress, featuring transparent mesh beneath a white collar.

Selena Gomez wore a sheer shirt from Givenchy in 2024

Gomez wore an all-black look with a sheer bodysuit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez wore a semi-sheer Versace dress in June 2024

The bodice and sleeves on Gomez's Versace dress were sheer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These pointy pumps, however, are certainly a shift from the opaque pairs on Gomez's current shoe rack. Perhaps Zendaya, Rihanna, or Jennifer Lopez—all supporters of styling mesh stilettos in 2026—inspired the sudden switch. Regardless, it's exciting to see the minimalist step outside of her comfort zone. Which off-brand (for her) trend will she try next?

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.