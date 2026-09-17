Selena Gomez Maximizes the Sheer Trend in a See-Through Shirt and Mesh Shoes

Earlier in the week, Gomez jetted from the 2026 Emmys red carpet in L.A. to New York City. It seems she packed all-black looks: The Rare Beauty founder wore the capri pants trend with a sheer, bra-revealing shirt and matching mesh pumps. Don't miss the peekaboo pedicure beneath the razor-sharp toes.
For her finishing touches, Gomez stayed loyal to the celebrity-beloved Chanel 25 Bag—the same quilted, trapezoidal tote she paired with leggings and heeled flip-flops the day prior. Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie are also fans of the drawstring style, courtesy of the Spring 2025 show (Virginie Viard's grand finale before Matthieu Blazy became creative director).
While showing this much skin isn't the norm for Gomez day-to-day, she was naked dressing as early as the mid-2010s, when Hollywood was still warming up to the risqué red carpet trend. (See the transparent peekaboo corset on her Versace gown at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.)
That's not to say she's a stranger to sheer dressing. Back in 2024, the Only Murders in the Buildingactor tested the sheer shirt trend. At Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she tucked a tulle Givenchy bodysuit into a bubble-hem skirt by Valentino. A few months later, she returned to the late-night show in a tuxedo-inspired Versace dress, featuring transparent mesh beneath a white collar.
These pointy pumps, however, are certainly a shift from the opaque pairs on Gomez's current shoe rack. Perhaps Zendaya, Rihanna, or Jennifer Lopez—all supporters of styling mesh stilettos in 2026—inspired the sudden switch. Regardless, it's exciting to see the minimalist step outside of her comfort zone. Which off-brand (for her) trend will she try next?
Shop Sheer Shirts and Shoes Inspired by Selena Gomez
Skims
Sheer Cotton Crewneck Tee
Marcella
Dawn Layered Top
AllSaints
Athea Sheer Graphic Tee
Baserange
Black Loose T-Shirt
Nocturne
Sheer Knit Top
SKIMS
Refined Knit Capri Pants
Azeeza
Shreya Capri Pants - Black
Joe's Jeans
The Marie Capri Pants - Black
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
Nothing Written
Black Wool Capris
Gianvito Rossi
95mm Mesh and Suede Pointed-Toe Pumps
DKNY
Cierra Slingback Pump
Jimmy Choo
Brigitte 100mm Suede and Mesh Pumps
Prada
Mesh Fabric Slingback Pumps
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.