Prince Harry will be returning to the U.K. in 2027 for the Invictus Games, which are set to take place in Birmingham, England. Since the announcement, commentators have questioned whether any members of the Royal Family will be in attendance at the competition, which supports injured and disabled veterans to take part in the international sporting event.

During an appearance on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," royal editor of the Sun, Matt Wilkinson, weighed in on the topic. "I think Invictus is a big event for Harry," Wilkinson shared.

He continued, "I think there was only one decision. It was going to Birmingham and Harry wanted to bring his whole family down here. He wants to sit there with the Royal Family, in the stands, but that's very optimistic."

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As for whether or not any of Prince Harry's relatives will actually attend the Invictus Games in 2027, Wilkinson said, "Who knows what could happen next week? If you want an answer on that, looking at my crystal ball, I don't think The King will go to Invictus next summer."

"I don't think The King will go to Invictus next summer." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal expert continued, "I might be wrong, but William definitely won't. Camilla definitely won't. You might get the defense secretary there, the prime minister, but you won't get The King."

"He wants to sit there with the Royal Family, in the stands, but that's very optimistic." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal sources previously suggested that the Duke of Sussex wanted his father to accompany him to the 2027 Invictus Games. "Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship," one source told the Sun . "It's his dream to have his father by his side."

For now, it remains unclear whether Prince Harry's hopes for next year's Invictus Games will come to fruition or not.