King Charles might be in a war of words with Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, but the monarch appeared in good spirits as he visited Cairngorms National Park on September 16. The King honored firefighters and volunteers for their efforts during the devastating wildfire that swept through Scotland in July, and he looked to be “in his happy place” while experiencing the park’s natural beauty.
Speaking on behalf of BetfairCasino, body language expert Darren Stanton notes that the monarch looked “very relaxed” as he interacted with people in the woods. “What really stands out to me is how completely at ease The King appears to be when he’s out in nature,” Stanton says.
The body language expert compares The King’s connection to nature to how his younger sister, Princess Anne, and niece Zara Tindall are relaxed “when they’re around horses.”
“We know how much he loves nature and ecology, and you can really see that reflected in his body language,” Stanton says. “There’s a genuine sense of peace about him, as though he’s in an environment where he feels completely comfortable and able to just be himself.”
During his visit, King Charles beamed widely as he unveiled a granite stone marking the twinning between the mountains in the Scottish Highlands and Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.
The stone celebrates the two parks' shared geological heritage, since the mountains of Scotland and Appalachia formed part of the same ancient mountain range before geological forces separated them across the Atlantic Ocean.
Stanton shares that The King didn't show any of the "self-reassuring gestures we may have seen from him in the past" during his visit to the park.
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"There’s almost a sense that he doesn’t feel the need to perform or justify himself anymore," Stanton says. "When he’s in an environment he loves, particularly surrounded by nature, he can simply be himself."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.