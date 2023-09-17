Prince Harry is “A Completely Different Person” Since Moving to the U.S., Body Language Expert Says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It would be nearly impossible to deny that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear happier than they’ve ever been. We had plenty of chances to see that for ourselves at this week’s Invictus Games, held in Dusseldorf, Germany from September 9 to September 16; according to a body language expert, Harry is a “completely different person” since moving to the U.S. over three years ago, and that the Duke of Sussex is more at ease with himself since relocating to California.

Since arriving stateside, body language expert Darren Stanton said that Harry has “reconnected with himself” and has found a sense of “inner peace” as he has grown in confidence both within himself and within his relationship with Meghan.

“Harry has become a lot more relaxed since moving to the States,” Stanton said, per The Daily Express . “He is a completely different person. When he was still in the U.K., he had to adhere to a lot of the royal protocols, and we get the impression now that he couldn’t really be himself. In terms of his body language, we’ve seen Harry show fewer pacifying gestures, meaning he doesn’t feel the need to reassure himself as much as he did when he was a working royal in the U.K.”

Stanton added that Harry feels “less pressure” and seems to be far less “frustrated or nervous” in his new life, as well as free to say what he wants: “Harry has also become a lot more outspoken over the past few years,” Stanton said. “A member of the royal family would never, ever get angry or display their personal opinion. They’re always told to follow the words of ‘Never explain, never complain.’ But Harry has broken this mold, which has given him the chance to be more open and honest with himself.”

Stanton continued “You can tell through Harry’s body language that he is genuinely happy. It’s clear he has a sense of peace now. He’s been able to do what he needed to do.”