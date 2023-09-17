Prince Harry is “A Completely Different Person” Since Moving to the U.S., Body Language Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It would be nearly impossible to deny that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear happier than they’ve ever been. We had plenty of chances to see that for ourselves at this week’s Invictus Games, held in Dusseldorf, Germany from September 9 to September 16; according to a body language expert, Harry is a “completely different person” since moving to the U.S. over three years ago, and that the Duke of Sussex is more at ease with himself since relocating to California.
Since arriving stateside, body language expert Darren Stanton said that Harry has “reconnected with himself” and has found a sense of “inner peace” as he has grown in confidence both within himself and within his relationship with Meghan.
“Harry has become a lot more relaxed since moving to the States,” Stanton said, per The Daily Express. “He is a completely different person. When he was still in the U.K., he had to adhere to a lot of the royal protocols, and we get the impression now that he couldn’t really be himself. In terms of his body language, we’ve seen Harry show fewer pacifying gestures, meaning he doesn’t feel the need to reassure himself as much as he did when he was a working royal in the U.K.”
Stanton added that Harry feels “less pressure” and seems to be far less “frustrated or nervous” in his new life, as well as free to say what he wants: “Harry has also become a lot more outspoken over the past few years,” Stanton said. “A member of the royal family would never, ever get angry or display their personal opinion. They’re always told to follow the words of ‘Never explain, never complain.’ But Harry has broken this mold, which has given him the chance to be more open and honest with himself.”
Stanton continued “You can tell through Harry’s body language that he is genuinely happy. It’s clear he has a sense of peace now. He’s been able to do what he needed to do.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
A Retrospective on Every Outfit Meghan Markle Wore to the 2023 Invictus Games
We already miss the Games, which just ended a couple of hours ago.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Halle Berry is Not Happy with Drake Right Now
Can’t say we blame her.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Shares She Hopes Her Children Will Take Part in this Royal Family-Loved Hobby
She admitted that she doesn’t know how to do this activity, though.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Shares She Hopes Her Children Will Take Part in this Royal Family-Loved Hobby
She admitted that she doesn’t know how to do this activity, though.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Value Their Private Moments Together,” Expert Says
They’ve been very out front this week at the Invictus Games, held in Dusseldorf, Germany this year.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle’s Show of Support at the Invictus Games Has Increased Prince Harry’s Confidence, Body Language Expert Says
Behold—our favorite loved up photos of the couple from the Games this week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Inside Prince Harry’s 39th Birthday Celebrations in Germany: Beer, Big Tips, and A Couple of Birthday Cakes
The Duke of Sussex was shown plenty of love as he entered the last year of his thirties.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Was Photographed Ordering Drive-Thru In-N-Out While Prince Harry Is at the Invictus Games in Germany
We don't know when she'll be joining him.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Way Prince Harry Interacts with Children is Reminiscent of Princess Diana, Body Language Expert Says
“Harry is clearly so much in his element here.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Reportedly “Has No Plans to Answer Questions” About Brother Prince Harry While in the U.S. Next Week
He’d rather focus on the environmentalism work he is there to take part in.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Fun New Rivalry at the Invictus Games This Year
Cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn