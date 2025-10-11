Princess Lilibet Carries One of Princess Charlotte's Favorite Accessories in Meghan Markle's Latest Instagram Post
The duchess vowed to "protect" her daughter's "rights" and "voice" in the adorable caption.
Following her appearance at the Mental Health Day Festival in New York City, Duchess Meghan took to Instagram to share new footage of her daughter Princess Lilibet, along with a sweet mother-daughter snap. The Duchess of Sussex also promised to protect Lilibet's rights, no matter what.
On Saturday, October 11, Meghan Markle shared a new Instagram post in honor of International Day of the Girl. She shared a short video clip of Lilibet running around in their garden, along with a photo of mother and daughter holding hands.
"To all the girls—this world is yours," the caption explained. "Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you." Meghan continued, "It's your right and our responsibility." The royal completed her caption by writing, "Go get 'em girl!"
In the sweet photo of Meghan and Lilibet, the little princess could be seen wearing a pink T-shirt with a pair of leggings, and holding her beloved Jellycat Amuseable Rainbow Bag, which retails for $40. Princess Charlotte is also a huge fan of the cute and cuddly brand—a fact dad Prince William has spoken about on multiple occasions.
On October 10, Duchess Meghan attended the Mental Health Day Festival, which was organized by Project Healthy Minds. Taking to the stage, the Duchess of Sussex introduced a panel titled, "How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Caused an International Mental Health Crisis, And How We Can Reverse It." While speaking to the audience, Meghan called the topic "one of the most urgent questions facing families today: what's happening to childhood and how and what do we do to allow our children to just be children."
For the event, Duchess Meghan wore her blue and white Ralph Lauren Collection Capri Relaxed Fit Striped Cotton Shirt, which retails for $790. She previously wore the shirt to attend Wimbledon alongside Kate Middleton in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex's accessories included a brown Ralph Lauren Slide Buckle Leather Belt.
While Meghan's style continues to be an inspiration to many, Princess Lilibet's rainbow bag is sure to start its own trend.
