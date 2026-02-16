Meghan Markle Keeps Her Date Night Attire Refreshingly Casual While Mingling With Hollywood Royalty

Copying her bootcut jeans and suede boots combo immediately.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex at The 2026 NBA All-Star Game held at the Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have been enjoying Valentine's Day weekend in 2026. After dining at Funke in Beverly Hills on February 13, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Hollywood royalty to watch the NBA All-Star Game 2026 in Los Angeles, California on February 15. For the occasion, Duchess Meghan opted for a casual yet sleek outfit, while Prince Harry paired a smart black shirt with a baseball cap.

Meghan and Harry sat alongside a plethora of Hollywood celebrities at the star-studded game, including Teyana Taylor and Queen Latifah. For the outing, Meghan wore a simple navy sweater, which she paired with black bootcut jeans and suede pointed-toe heeled boots.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair down in loose waves, and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex at The 2026 NBA All-Star Game held at the Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

Meghan Markle kept her date night outfit refreshingly casual.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex at The 2026 NBA All-Star Game held at the Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor, Eboni Nichols, Queen Latifah, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

As well as sitting alongside Taylor, Latifah, Victoria Monét, and Eboni Nichols, Harry and Meghan were seen speaking to actor Anthony Anderson at the game.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex at The 2026 NBA All-Star Game held at the Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

Anthony Anderson chats to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game on February 15, 2026.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

As for Meghan's relaxed date night look, it's surprisingly easily to recreate, and perfectly combines comfort with style.

