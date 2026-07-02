Princess Diana's Former Butler Reveals the Sweet Childhood Gesture Prince Harry Made That William "Wouldn't Have Done"
Paul Burrell described the Duke of Sussex as “a generous and sensitive” little boy.
Prince Harry will soon be heading to the U.K. to mark one year until the Invictus Games in Birmingham, and the Duke of Sussex is hoping to bring his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with him, pending his ongoing security issues. But once upon a time Harry was a young boy himself, and Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has shared a sweet story about the royal’s childhood—and how he differs from brother Prince William.
“My fondest memory of Harry is when he used to build snowmen in the gardens of Windsor and Highgrove with my boys,” Burrell, who shares sons Alexander and Nicholas with his ex-wife, Maria Cosgrove, shares.
Speaking on behalf of Casino.org, the former butler describes Prince Harry as being “a generous and sensitive boy,” recalling that the “kind” prince used to share his wealth with the boys.
“He would like nothing better than to give my boys a ‘Pink Granny’ or a ‘Blue Granny,’” Burrell says of Prince Harry, explaining that the nicknames were what Harry called bank notes since they featured Queen Elizabeth’s image on them.
“Now you’d prefer a pink granny, because that was a £50 note and that’s what he called it—it had his Granny’s face on it,” Burrell says. “So now if anyone ever offers you a pink or a blue granny, definitely take the pink granny.”
The Royal Insider author continues that Harry “used to give out notes to my boys so they could save for a PlayStation or something. He was very kind.” However, Burrell claims that Prince Harry’s big brother, Prince William, wasn’t quite as generous as his little brother.
“William wouldn’t have done that, because William would be saving his money for something important,” he shares.
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Princess Diana tried to raise her boys as equals, but as the “spare,” Prince Harry was able to get away with more than the future King. Burrell notes the differences between the two as children, sharing, “I remember Harry riding his chopper bike through the estate at Highgrove, coming down to play football with my boys, and William arriving in his model Aston Martin car. Harry would have holes in his jeans, and William would be immaculately dressed.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.