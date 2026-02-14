Prince Harry Admits He Feels "Completely Helpless" While Supporting One of Princess Diana's Favorite Charities
"There are so many people watching on."
Prince Harry is keeping his late mother's spirit alive by continuing to support some of the charities she held dear. Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex spoke to charity workers from Ukraine via a video call, and he expressed feeling "completely helpless."
Prince Harry's video chat was shared by The HALO Trust on YouTube, and showed the royal speaking to two people working for the charity, Olesia and Maryna. The HALO Trust focuses on clearing landmines from dangerous areas, making their work both essential and potentially fatal. Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, famously supported the charity during a visit to Angola in 1997.
During the video call, Prince Harry said (via People), "Hi, Maryna. Hi, Olesia. How have the last couple of weeks been?" Maryna responded to the royal, saying, "Life has turned upside down for the last two weeks. Sometimes it seems to me that this is just a nightmare, and I'm going to wake up soon."
Prince Harry praised their efforts, saying, "I mean, you guys are saving lives every single day. I know you're part of HALO, so that's exactly what you signed up to do, and I know that you're going to continue doing the work that is so desperately needed for HALO, for your families and your country."
The Duke of Sussex also expressed that he was feeling "helpless," and didn't know how best to support the charity from afar. "How can we help?" he asked the pair. "How can people help? What is the best way for people to help, because there are so many people watching on, feeling completely helpless."
Olesia replied, "Spreading the safety messages will help. The more people see them, the more people stay safe. You can donate to help our organization as well."
Clearly, continuing Princess Diana's charity work remains a priority for Prince Harry.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.