Meghan Markle Shares the Sweetest Unseen Baby Photo to Mark Prince Archie's 7th Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't share many glimpses of Prince Archie as a baby, but on Wednesday, May 6, the Duchess of Sussex treated fans to a throwback photo to celebrate Archie's birthday.

"7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy 🤍" she wrote, sharing an image of her hand holding a printed photo featuring Prince Harry holding a newborn Archie. In the picture, the Duke of Sussex appears to be propped up in bed with the baby fast asleep under a blanket on his chest.

In a second photo, Prince Archie and his sister, Princess Lilibet, stand with their backs to the camera as they wade in water and take in a stunning mountain view.

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A photo of Prince Harry holding Archie A photo posted by on

Meghan holds baby Archie during their trip to South Africa in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Archie hugs his dad in the Sussex family's 2025 Christmas card. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

While Prince Archie has only attended one public event, joining his parents to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their tour of South Africa in 2019, Meghan occasionally shares glimpses of the 7-year-old and his sister on social media now that she's back on Instagram.

The children have starred in videos and photos for Meghan's As ever brand, like a behind-the-scenes Reel she shared in March, and appeared in the Sussex family's California Christmas card in December. They've also helped the duchess make sweet treats to celebrate holidays like Valentine's Day and pitched in at a private volunteering event with Archewell last Thanksgiving.

Archie's birthday also marks another special day on the royal calendar, with King Charles celebrating the third anniversary of his coronation on May 6 with a garden party at Buckingham Palace.