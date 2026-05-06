Meghan Markle Shares the Sweetest Unseen Baby Photo to Mark Prince Archie's 7th Birthday
Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet both starred in a post celebrating Archie's special day.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't share many glimpses of Prince Archie as a baby, but on Wednesday, May 6, the Duchess of Sussex treated fans to a throwback photo to celebrate Archie's birthday.
"7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy 🤍" she wrote, sharing an image of her hand holding a printed photo featuring Prince Harry holding a newborn Archie. In the picture, the Duke of Sussex appears to be propped up in bed with the baby fast asleep under a blanket on his chest.
In a second photo, Prince Archie and his sister, Princess Lilibet, stand with their backs to the camera as they wade in water and take in a stunning mountain view.Article continues below
A photo of Prince Harry holding Archie
A photo posted by on
While Prince Archie has only attended one public event, joining his parents to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their tour of South Africa in 2019, Meghan occasionally shares glimpses of the 7-year-old and his sister on social media now that she's back on Instagram.
The children have starred in videos and photos for Meghan's As ever brand, like a behind-the-scenes Reel she shared in March, and appeared in the Sussex family's California Christmas card in December. They've also helped the duchess make sweet treats to celebrate holidays like Valentine's Day and pitched in at a private volunteering event with Archewell last Thanksgiving.
Archie's birthday also marks another special day on the royal calendar, with King Charles celebrating the third anniversary of his coronation on May 6 with a garden party at Buckingham Palace.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.