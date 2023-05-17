Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in a “Near Catastrophic Car Chase” Involving Paparazzi in New York City

While in New York City, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi, multiple outlets report.
The couple, along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, were attending the Ms. Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala last night when the incident occurred.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes said, “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers,” per The Mirror. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."
Longtime Sussex reporter Omid Scobie tweeted that the chase involved six blacked out vehicles "in a chase that could have been fatal."
This, of course, is all too reminiscent of the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris as she was relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi.
