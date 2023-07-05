Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will “Do Whatever It Takes to Maintain Their Posh Montecito Lifestyle”

It’s difficult to imagine someone having “money issues” if they live in a $14 million mansion, but with the collapse of their $20 million Spotify deal last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having to reevaluate. OK reports that the couple are willing to do what it takes to maintain their lifestyle—which, by the way, is still supported by massive deals with the likes of Netflix, Penguin Random House, and likely many more to come.

The outlet cites an insider as saying that “money is definitely becoming a problem again” post-Spotify deal collapse. The source said that income from Harry’s bestselling memoir, Spare, kept them in a good place financially for quite a while, but “now that their popularity is decreasing, they’re scrambling to keep up with the bills,” OK reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

“They’ll do whatever it takes to maintain their posh Montecito lifestyle,” the source said. “Harry even agreed to do a public therapy session in March—a 90-minute livestream event with trauma expert and author Dr. Gabor Maté.”

(Image credit: Getty)

As Harry and Meghan plan their next steps, the insider said “nothing is off the table”—as long as it is lucrative: “[Harry] and Meghan know their opportunities haven’t gone as planned, but they’re determined to stick it out and become a success—no matter what,” the source said.