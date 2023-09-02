Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland Fulfill Beyoncé’s Request to Wear Silver at Renaissance World Tour Shows During Virgo Season

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Duke and Duchess went to see the Queen last night! We’re referring, in this case, to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—showing up to night one of Beyoncé’s three-night Renaissance World Tour run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (in the L.A. metro area). Queen Bey kicked off the three nights last night; she’ll perform again tonight and take a day off before finishing the L.A. leg of her tour on Monday.

(Image credit: Twitter @papzeni25)

Harry and Meghan attended the RWT alongside Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland; per People , “the trio watched the show from a private box overlooking the stadium” with Meghan and Doria “sporting big smiles with their arms in the air.” Doria appeared to take photos of the performance on her phone and both Meghan and Doria heeded Beyoncé’s request to wear silver to the RWT shows during Virgo season, which runs from August 23 to September 22. (Her 42nd birthday, Monday, will see her hit the stage for her final L.A. show.) “While Meghan wore a silver skirt and white tank top, her mom opted for a chic high-necked silver top and white pants,” People reports, also adding that the two danced along to the music (how could one not?). Harry was almost there on the silver request—People reports that he wore a gray shirt and blazer and white pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z goes way back—during Bey and Jay’s 2019 Brit Awards acceptance speech, the two accepted their prize for Best International Group via video message, recreating their music video for “APES—.” “But instead of posing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa,’ they stood in front of a regal portrait of the Duchess of Sussex wearing a sparkling crown and pearl necklaces,” People reports. Harry and Meghan met Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2019 London premiere of The Lion King; as Beyoncé leaned in to hug Meghan, she said “My princess.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was also revealed in Harry and Meghan’s eponymous Netflix docuseries that Beyoncé sent Meghan a text of support following the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the sixth and final episode of the docuseries, Meghan tells Harry in their home office that “Beyoncé just texted,” adding “I still can’t believe she knows who I am!”

"She said she wants me to feel safe and protected," Meghan told Harry. "She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry, Meghan, and Doria were among the many famous faces last night at SoFi Stadium—Kris Jenner, Tyler Perry, LeBron James, Sarah Paulson, and Magic Johnson were also spotted, and Meghan’s friend Abigail Spencer was there alongside Harry, Meghan, and Doria. Meghan was at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour stop at SoFi last month, making the Duchess two for two on the summer’s hottest concerts. (Though Harry didn’t attend the Eras tour with his wife—he was out of the country—he has been to SoFi before for another big event: the Super Bowl, which he attended alongside cousin Princess Eugenie in 2022.)