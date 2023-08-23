Beyoncé is Asking Fans to Fulfill Her “Birthday Wish” at Renaissance World Tour Stops During Virgo Season

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Welcome to Virgo season, everyone—it kicks off today, August 23, and lasts until September 22. A woman you may have heard of, Beyoncé, is a proud Virgo, and she’ll turn 42 on September 4. Since May, she’s been wowing audiences on her Renaissance World Tour and still has a little over a month left before the tour wraps on October 1 in Kansas City. During Virgo season, Bey has 10 shows—one in Arizona, two in Nevada, four in California, one in Canada, one in Washington state, and, finally, one in her home state of Texas. (She has two more Texas shows in her hometown of Houston by the end of September, but it’ll be Libra season by then.) For those 10 shows, she has made a specific request of all of those in attendance, posted on her Instagram stories last night, a request she referred to as her “birthday wish”: for all concertgoers to wear “fabulous silver fashions” to the show. (Can you imagine if you’d spent a copious amount of time planning your RWT outfit, only to get notice from the queen herself that silver is the color du jour, not, say, green?)
“Virgo season is upon us,” her post began. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 — 9.22!” She also included an image of a sparkling silver cowboy hat she wears during the show above her message.
“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night,” she continued. “Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!” She signed off with “Your B at RWT.”
Can you imagine how cool it will look from the stage to see the entire audience decked out in silver?
It’s hard to imagine life without the Renaissance World Tour and Beyoncé’s frequent social media updates with looks from the shows. In addition to hordes of fans, many celebrities have turned up at different stops on the tour, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Solange Knowles, Madonna, and Oprah Winfrey, who called the performance “the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Sends Her Flowers Every Mother's Day
Aniston has been candid about her struggles with fertility.
By Marie Claire
-
Meghan Markle Uses "Secret Signal" to Get Prince Harry's Attention, Says Expert
Have you noticed it?
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
Zendaya on Why She Is So Private About Her Relationship with Tom Holland: “It’s About Protecting the Peace”
She’s finding the balance between “letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé Shouts Support for Embattled Lizzo Onstage in Atlanta: “I Love You, Lizzo!”
Just in case there was any doubt.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
No, Everyone, Beyoncé Does Not Bring Her Own Personal Toilet Seats on Tour with Her
Her mother, Tina Knowles, shut the speculation down.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé Pays $100K for Washington, D.C. Metro Trains to Run Later Than Normal Amid Two-Hour Performance Delay
Now that’s what we call looking out for your fans.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Oprah Winfrey Calls Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour “The Most Extraordinary Thing I’ve Ever Seen”
And Oprah has seen a lot…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Megan Fox Sparked Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors Before Deleting Her Instagram
There's a lot to process here.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry Styles Seemed to Respond to Outrage Over His "People Like Me" Acceptance Speech
He addressed the controversy at the Brit Awards.
By The Editors
-
Jay-Z Thought Beyoncé Should Win Best Album at the Grammys This Year
She lost to Harry Styles in that category.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry Styles Said Winning a Best Album Grammy Doesn't Happen to "People Like Me Very Often," and People Are Furious
Adele was seemingly like, "Um, Harry..."
By The Editors