Beyoncé is Asking Fans to Fulfill Her “Birthday Wish” at Renaissance World Tour Stops During Virgo Season

Beyonce at the Renaissance World Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Welcome to Virgo season, everyone—it kicks off today, August 23, and lasts until September 22. A woman you may have heard of, Beyoncé, is a proud Virgo, and she’ll turn 42 on September 4. Since May, she’s been wowing audiences on her Renaissance World Tour and still has a little over a month left before the tour wraps on October 1 in Kansas City. During Virgo season, Bey has 10 shows—one in Arizona, two in Nevada, four in California, one in Canada, one in Washington state, and, finally, one in her home state of Texas. (She has two more Texas shows in her hometown of Houston by the end of September, but it’ll be Libra season by then.) For those 10 shows, she has made a specific request of all of those in attendance, posted on her Instagram stories last night, a request she referred to as her “birthday wish”: for all concertgoers to wear “fabulous silver fashions” to the show. (Can you imagine if you’d spent a copious amount of time planning your RWT outfit, only to get notice from the queen herself that silver is the color du jour, not, say, green?)

Beyonce at the Renaissance World Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Virgo season is upon us,” her post began. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 — 9.22!” She also included an image of a sparkling silver cowboy hat she wears during the show above her message.

Beyonce at the Renaissance World Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night,” she continued. “Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!” She signed off with “Your B at RWT.”

Can you imagine how cool it will look from the stage to see the entire audience decked out in silver?

Beyonce performing at the Renaissance World Tour

(Image credit: Getty)

It’s hard to imagine life without the Renaissance World Tour and Beyoncé’s frequent social media updates with looks from the shows. In addition to hordes of fans, many celebrities have turned up at different stops on the tour, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Solange Knowles, Madonna, and Oprah Winfrey, who called the performance “the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen.”

