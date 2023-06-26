Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Can't "Afford Another Dud" When It Comes to Their Professional Partnerships, PR Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify ended recently, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only produced 13 podcast episodes—one season of Archetypes and one holiday special.
Of course, they still have other ongoing ventures, including their deal with Netflix, for which they are reportedly coming up with new content ideas at the moment. Meanwhile, there have been many hypotheses as to what new projects they could take on to replace their Spotify podcasting deal.
For one PR expert, this is far from the last we've seen of the Sussexes in the public arena, but their future projects could still look quite a bit different from what we've seen thus far.
"[The end of their Spotify deal] does not mean that they will not get future deals," Edward Coram-James told Express.
"What it means is that these deals are likely to be of a much lower value, and are potentially less likely to be centered around the Sussexes producing visual or audio content."
As far as we know, this isn't quite the case: Harry and Meghan are reportedly thinking of launching new media projects, but these will not center their own stories as much as previous projects have.
"[Harry and Meghan] cannot afford another dud or cancelation," Coram-James added.
"They need to keep to their content output commitments for any other projects that they are working on, to show themselves to be reliable partners. They also need to make sure that the next few pieces of work are produced to a very high standard and are commercially viable."
I mean, yeah, sounds about right!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Dressed "Super Inappropriately" During Paris Fashion Week, By Her Own Admission
Obsessed.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Reportedly "Extremely Happy" at Adelaide Cottage And Don't Want to Move to Royal Lodge, Despite Rumors to the Contrary
I don't know what to believe anymore.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed with Breast Cancer
Ferguson was symptom-free until a mammogram detected the cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Reportedly "Extremely Happy" at Adelaide Cottage And Don't Want to Move to Royal Lodge, Despite Rumors to the Contrary
I don't know what to believe anymore.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is "Suffering a Lot" After Leaving the U.K., Italian Prince Suggests
Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy weighs in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Wanted to Interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin for a Podcast About Childhood Trauma
It was one of his Spotify podcast ideas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was Honored With a Very Exclusive Tradition for His Birthday
Very few royals receive this honor.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Adorably Helped a Little Girl With Arts and Crafts During Her Latest Royal Engagement
So wholesome.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Caused "Tension" With Princess Kate by Telling Her "Chop Chop," Royal Commentator Says
So awks.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Just Had a Casual Hang With Sir Paul McCartney on Latest Royal Engagement
I too spend my Tuesday mornings with a Beatle!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte Got Impatient During Trooping the Colour, Lip Reader Claims
Duchess Sophie reassured her.
By Iris Goldsztajn