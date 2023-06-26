Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Can't "Afford Another Dud" When It Comes to Their Professional Partnerships, PR Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify ended recently, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only produced 13 podcast episodes—one season of Archetypes and one holiday special.

Of course, they still have other ongoing ventures, including their deal with Netflix, for which they are reportedly coming up with new content ideas at the moment. Meanwhile, there have been many hypotheses as to what new projects they could take on to replace their Spotify podcasting deal.

For one PR expert, this is far from the last we've seen of the Sussexes in the public arena, but their future projects could still look quite a bit different from what we've seen thus far.

"[The end of their Spotify deal] does not mean that they will not get future deals," Edward Coram-James told Express.

"What it means is that these deals are likely to be of a much lower value, and are potentially less likely to be centered around the Sussexes producing visual or audio content."

As far as we know, this isn't quite the case: Harry and Meghan are reportedly thinking of launching new media projects, but these will not center their own stories as much as previous projects have.

"[Harry and Meghan] cannot afford another dud or cancelation," Coram-James added.

"They need to keep to their content output commitments for any other projects that they are working on, to show themselves to be reliable partners. They also need to make sure that the next few pieces of work are produced to a very high standard and are commercially viable."

I mean, yeah, sounds about right!