Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Need to "Show Grit" to "Quiet the Dissenters" Following Emmys Snub, Therapist Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, was snubbed in the Emmy nominations, which were released on Wednesday. They'd previously been predicted as potential nominees for the Television Academy Awards.
While this news will certainly come as a disappointment, another fallout from it will be the glee certain self-styled Sussex haters will likely express following the announcement—but for one commentator, this actually provides a golden opportunity for the royal couple to show what they're capable of.
"Doubters and haters are going to hate and doubt and will use their omission from the Emmy Awards after making the shortlist to further damn Meghan and Harry’s creative work," senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker told the Mirror US.
"Had they won they’d be accused of being mere shoo-ins."
Baker added, "Now they have an opportunity to show grit and determination: dig deep and earn their professional stripes to quiet the dissenters."
According to another commentator, this is exactly what Meghan in particular might be planning to do in the near future—more specifically, she may be planning to return to acting in a similar way she did prior to joining the Royal Family.
"Meghan obviously has the children to worry about, but acting is definitely going to be in the pipeline," media commentator Mark Boardman told Daily Express US.
"She wants to be treated seriously as a film star and she probably didn't quite get the recognition she wanted from Suits.
"Meghan wants to be a leading lady and she will definitely go back into acting. She needs to find her own career and identity."
Would be kinda cool, I think! Let us see where this all goes.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Will Have Acting "In the Pipeline" After Emmy Nominations Snub, Commentator Claims
Let's go!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zayn Malik Says 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai "Has Brought That Color Back" Into His Life
My heart!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
I'm Obsessed With Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa's 'Sex Education' Reunion on the 'Barbie' Pink Carpet
I'M SO EXCITED
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Will Have Acting "In the Pipeline" After Emmy Nominations Snub, Commentator Claims
Let's go!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
President Biden's U.K. Visit Showed Us the "Trappings of Royalty" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Sorely Lack," Historian Says
It's hard to maintain the magic while abroad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate Protect Their Family's Privacy, And What This Means for Their Summer Vacation: Royal Expert
The press typically respect their wishes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Got Cozy at the Polo, As Kate Takes a Page From Meghan Markle's Style Book
Cute day out alert!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
It Would Be "Sad" If Prince William and Princess Kate Sent Their Kids to Boarding School, Royal Expert Says
Obviously, it's their decision to make.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Is Working on Princess Diana's Vision of a Less "Inaccessible" Monarchy, Royal Expert Claims
She was clear about what she wanted.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Hilariously Trolled His Own Dance Moves From the Coronation Concert
Love a man who can laugh at himself.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Was Handed Goody Bags for George, Charlotte and Louis During Latest Royal Visit
Soooo sweet.
By Iris Goldsztajn