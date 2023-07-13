Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Need to "Show Grit" to "Quiet the Dissenters" Following Emmys Snub, Therapist Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, was snubbed in the Emmy nominations, which were released on Wednesday. They'd previously been predicted as potential nominees for the Television Academy Awards.

While this news will certainly come as a disappointment, another fallout from it will be the glee certain self-styled Sussex haters will likely express following the announcement—but for one commentator, this actually provides a golden opportunity for the royal couple to show what they're capable of.

"Doubters and haters are going to hate and doubt and will use their omission from the Emmy Awards after making the shortlist to further damn Meghan and Harry’s creative work," senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker told the Mirror US.

"Had they won they’d be accused of being mere shoo-ins."

Baker added, "Now they have an opportunity to show grit and determination: dig deep and earn their professional stripes to quiet the dissenters."

According to another commentator, this is exactly what Meghan in particular might be planning to do in the near future—more specifically, she may be planning to return to acting in a similar way she did prior to joining the Royal Family.

"Meghan obviously has the children to worry about, but acting is definitely going to be in the pipeline," media commentator Mark Boardman told Daily Express US.

"She wants to be treated seriously as a film star and she probably didn't quite get the recognition she wanted from Suits.

"Meghan wants to be a leading lady and she will definitely go back into acting. She needs to find her own career and identity."

Would be kinda cool, I think! Let us see where this all goes.