Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly In Talks to Make a Feature Film About Royal Life for Netflix

From a docuseries about royal life (their eponymous six-part Harry & Meghan, released last December) to a full-length movie on the topic? Apparently so, The Mirror reports: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a new project as part of their multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, and it involves a feature-length movie where the couple will recount their experience of living inside the Palace. (But wait—did they ever live inside the Palace?)

The movie is said to have been inspired by Scoop, the forthcoming movie starring Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson about Prince Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview with journalist Emily Maitlis. A source says Harry and Meghan will “wait and see” what the reception to Scoop is, but think they have a “big screen story to tell about what happened in the Palace.”

(Image credit: Getty)

“There are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry’s book,” a source says.

The source also says that Netflix isn’t interested in documentaries or children’s television shows from the Sussexes but want more “juicy stuff” about their royal lives.

“There is no doubt they would get a handsome payday for it, which is hugely tempting,” the insider says. “Meghan is really pushing for it to happen, while Harry wants to tread more carefully—but they are entertaining the idea and their team are talking about the kind of money they would want for the rights to their story.”

(Image credit: Getty)