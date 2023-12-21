2024 Reportedly Looks Promising for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle As “Lucrative Offers Have Been Flooding In”

The year 2023 was nothing if not tumultuous for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Just 10 days into the new year, Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, was released, and the fallout was felt in many different forms and fashions. (That said, it also broke sales records.) If Harry’s win in court last week is any indication—Harry had a landmark victory in one of his phone hacking lawsuits against a group of British newspapers and was awarded $180,000—the Sussexes are reportedly preparing for 2024 to get off to a better start, Us Weekly reports.

Add into the mix that, the publication reports, “lucrative offers have been flooding in,” and that, “despite being tested, their marriage is stronger than ever”—and 2024 might be poised to be the year of Harry and Meghan, indeed.

“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” a source told Us Weekly, noting that they are being courted “for speaking engagements, business collaborations, and entertainment gigs,” the outlet writes. The source also added that the Sussexes are thinking of moving from Montecito—where they’ve lived since 2020—to L.A. to get closer to the action: “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption,” a second source said, adding that “Meghan’s team has been turning down offers left and right,” Us Weekly reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they said. “Her team has never seen anything like it.” Meghan is said to be working on a “big media deal,” and reportedly has been approached about everything from film roles to multimillion-dollar endorsement deals with fashion and beauty brands—but her focus remains on philanthropy, they said. Meghan is currently “laser-focused” on the Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit she and Harry launched in 2020; they added that “everything she considers must fall in line with an Archewell initiative.”

After the renaissance of her former television show, Suits, on streaming services this year, there’s also apparently talk of a reunion similar to the Friends special that aired back in 2021. “Meghan’s been tight-lipped about potentially revisiting the series, but there’s hope that if the timing is right, something can be worked out,” the first source told Us Weekly. The second source added that “Meghan would consider it. There have already been discussions,” but added that she is currently “100 percent more interested in directing and being behind the camera.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry and Meghan’s $100 million deal with Netflix, inked in 2020, has produced the Harry & Meghan docuseries as well as Heart of Invictus about Harry’s Invictus Games. In August of this year, the Sussexes acquired the rights to the bestseller Meet Me at the Lake and are adapting the romance novel for the streaming service. “I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership,” the book’s author Carley Fortune said.

Harry also apparently has another book on the horizon, part of a four-book deal with Penguin Random House made in 2021. “He still has so much more to say,” they said, though don’t expect another Spare or a tell-all type book. “Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction,” the first source said. “They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals.” The second source concurred again, adding “They’re moving on.”

(Image credit: Getty)

As for their marriage, they said, “They are stronger than ever,” and are hands-on parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. “They try not to rely too heavily on nannies,” the first source said. “Harry and Meghan spend plenty of time outdoors, hiking with the dogs or kicking a soccer ball around with the kids. They also like to host dinner parties at the house and just kick back and binge-watch shows.”

The family of four will spend Christmas at home in Montecito with friends and Meghan’s mom, Doria. “They’ll be cooking, playing games, and swapping gifts,” the first source said. As for their relationship with the royal family, the second source said “There’s no communication,” but the first source added that Harry “was pleased he connected with his father [for King Charles’ birthday last month], and he and Meghan want to have more contact with the royal family as 2024 unfolds. They’re hoping things heal with time.”