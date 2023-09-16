Meghan Markle’s Show of Support at the Invictus Games Has Increased Prince Harry’s Confidence, Body Language Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have looked more in love than ever at this year’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany—and, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, Meghan isn’t just the woman Harry loves, but the woman who boosts Harry’s confidence.
Harry spent the first four days of the Games solo, as Meghan stayed back in their home base of Montecito, California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She joined her husband on Tuesday evening, where they gave a joint speech (a rarity for the couple) to competitors in the Games, their families, and their friends; during the speech, James said “Harry clearly looked happy to be part of a double act again, but it was Meghan subtly performing the more romantic togetherness signals, linking her hand into his arm to stand close and then even sliding a step closer when he stepped away. Harry held out his hand to clasp hers as he left the stage, but there were no emphatic PDAs.”
On Wednesday, “Harry’s appearance with Meghan the next day made him look like a different man, though,” James said. “They entered the stadium like A-list celebrities and, towing Meghan by one hand, Harry’s chest looked splayed in a signal of confidence and machismo.”
She continued “Harry then seemed immersed in both the competitions and in joining in and enjoying the double act with his wife. Meghan’s constant flattery and approval signals made them look like they did in the early days of their relationship and Harry seems to have relaxed and grown in confidence as a result of all the small back touches, hand holding, and adoring face gazes.”
Meghan continued to join Harry watching competition at the Games on Thursday and Friday, in addition to celebrating the Duke of Sussex’s thirty-ninth birthday yesterday. “Harry’s confidence signals have increased with Meghan out there,” James told The Daily Express.
Meghan uses two subtle gestures to comfort her husband, James said: Meghan “is using the kind of back and arm touches and the adoring face gazing rituals complete with beaming smiles of approval and support that she did in the early days of their relationship,” she said, adding that their body language mimics their first Invictus Games appearance together in 2017, when they debuted their relationship to the world.
And Harry isn’t the only one benefiting from the body language, James said. Meghan’s body language at the Games “signals one strong message: that she is loved by her husband, Harry,” James told OK. “While Harry leans in to chat, her responses suggest he is whispering romantic sweet nothings in her ear. She pauses mid-clap to clasp her ands in a ‘praying’ pose of rapt attention, and her features soften to suggest the look of love.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
