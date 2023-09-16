Inside Prince Harry’s 39th Birthday Celebrations in Germany: Beer, Big Tips, and A Couple of Birthday Cakes

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has been in Dusseldorf, Germany all week, celebrating wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and servicewomen—both veterans and those currently serving—at the sixth iteration of the Invictus Games, which were founded in 2014. But it was Harry who was celebrated Thursday night and Friday, as the Duke of Sussex marked his thirty-ninth birthday yesterday alongside wife Meghan Markle and his Invictus family—and we’ve got details on the celebrations.

Harry, Meghan, members of their Archewell staff (Archewell, for those that may not know, is the nonprofit founded by Harry and Meghan in 2020 after their step back as working members of the royal family), their security team, and two British publicists (in all, about a dozen people) went out Thursday night for a “family-style” German meal at the Schumacher Brewery in Dusseldorf, The Telegraph reports. The group—which took up two tables—eschewed the VIP area and dined in the public part of the restaurant, ordering wiener schnitzel, bratwurst, red cabbage, and mashed potato, and washing it all down with pints of the brewery’s “really good” Schumacher Alt. (The beer is also reportedly being served at the Games.)

(Image credit: Instagram)

Harry and Meghan were “in joyful spirits” and “everyone was incredibly friendly,” a source speaking to The Telegraph reported. Harry and Meghan even posed for photographs with members of the restaurant’s staff.

Schumacher Brewery’s owner Thea Ungermann said she had “goosebumps” when Harry and Meghan walked in: “Prince Harry was so lovely and gave me a hug,” she said. Ungermann also added that Harry footed the bill for the party and left a “big tip” before he and Meghan headed back to their hotel just before midnight and Harry’s official birthday, September 15.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reports that, at the brewery, Harry drank “six small beers” while Meghan had one. Harry “was having a very jolly time,” Ungermann told the outlet. “Meghan was lovely.” Meghan—who is reportedly doing her own hair and makeup on this trip and is either wearing “vintage” outfits or rewears—wore the white skinny jeans she wore to watch competition earlier in the day Thursday. She paired it with a red and white pinstriped shirt and nude ballet flats. Harry, for his part, wore dark jeans and a grey top to his birthday dinner. The couple “were very relaxed,” Ungermann said. “Harry and Meghan sat next to each other during the meal.”

During the meal, Harry was presented with a white chocolate cake by staff at the restaurant and was served by head waiter Frank Wackers, who has worked at the establishment for nearly four decades. “They were very happy,” he said. “He is a lovely man, and they were so nice.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wackers joked that Harry’s bodyguard asked what the beer was like, and “He said that he would kill me if the beer was bad, but I know he was joking.” As the birthday cake came out, the Sussex party and staff sang “Happy Birthday” to the Duke, but the group apparently waited until they got back to the hotel to actually nip in to the dessert.

“They drank local beer and ate family style dishes to experience a true German meal,” a source close to Harry told The Daily Mail. “Everyone was incredibly friendly, especially the waiters pictured in the photograph online. They did not dine in a private space and were in joyful spirits, toasting and laughing with the team.” Of the dinner, a source told Hello “It had a very joyful family meal feel. It’s the first night that Harry and Meghan have eaten outside of the hotel restaurant, so it was a great experience. They always eat with their team, but tonight was a special evening.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then on Friday—Harry’s actual birthday—competitors and spectators at the sitting volleyball game between Poland and Germany serenaded Harry with a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” People reports. Harry “clearly enjoyed the affectionate welcome from the crowd, giving a thumbs up” as Meghan “leaned into him with a smile.”

Per Page Six , Harry was chatting with people in the stands at Merkur Spiel Arena when an announcer surprised him and asked those in attendance to join in on celebrating Harry’s big day. “At first, the prince appeared unaware that he was getting a shoutout until his wife playfully grabbed his shoulders to clue him in on the surprise,” the outlet reported. “Harry was then spotted blushing as he smiled, appearing touched by the outpouring of love.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Is there anybody here celebrating their own special occasion today?” the announcer said, per The Mirror . “Anyone’s birthday? Oh, I think it is someone’s birthday. A certain Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex—39 today. Happy birthday! Let’s sing along.” Per The Sun, the crowd then serenaded him in both English and German. Harry then went down to the court, “where he fist-bumped the Games’ mascot before being given a cake,” The Sun reports. “It featured a miniature figure with ginger hair.” The Daily Express further explains Harry’s second birthday cake: “The cake was themed on the event and included a figurine of the Duke, a dumbbell, and a ball, all seemingly made of icing,” the outlet reports. “Prince Harry had a cheeky grin on his face as the cake was revealed.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The party Friday continued with more beer; Page Six reports that Harry and Meghan “could be seen taking turns drinking out of a clear pint while watching a volleyball finals match from the stands.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry’s birthday this year is a hard right turn from last year, where, just one week prior, his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 at 96 years old. Harry and Meghan were already in the U.K. for engagements, and September 15, 2022, was in the mourning period for Her late Majesty, whose funeral was four days later on September 19. Last year wasn’t the first time Harry was in deep mourning around his birthday—his mother, Princess Diana, died on August 31, 1997, at just 36 years old, and her funeral was on September 6, just nine days before Harry turned 13.