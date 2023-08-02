Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Parents' Separations Is Part of Why They're Determined for Their Marriage to Work, Royal Expert Suggests

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
There have been many rumors recently suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage wasn't doing as well as previously—rumors which have been dispelled by a large number of sources at this point.
Yet another source wants us all to know that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' relationship is doing great.
"The Sussexes’ marriage is fine," they told OK!. "The reports of a separation stemmed from Harry making a solo trip to Africa, but that’s a work trip. It’s not a sign of trouble in their marriage."
Yes, reminder that couples can do things separately without it meaning they're headed for divorce, OK?
Anyway, the source went on to explain that there's a particularly significant reason why Harry would do anything to make his marriage work even if he and his wife were struggling.
"Even if there were struggles, Harry would want to make it work," they continued. "He has invested so much time into their relationship and adores his family. Coming from a broken home himself, that’s extra motivation for him to keep his family together."
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams added, "The fact that they both come from broken homes is a very significant and pivotal part of both Harry and Meghan’s make-up."
Harry's royal parents then-Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana famously separated after 11 years of marriage and officially divorced after 15. Meanwhile, Meghan's parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland were married for eight years before divorcing.
The Sussexes, as you probably know, share son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2. The family of four currently lives in Montecito, California.
