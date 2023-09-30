Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a “Mega Secret” Detour to This European Country After the Invictus Games

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
In between leaving Dusseldorf, Germany and the Invictus Games and arriving back home in the U.S., reports are surfacing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped off for a romantic getaway in Portugal, where Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two sons live part of the time. (Per People, despite drama with other family members, Harry and Eugenie are “still the best of friends and talk constantly.”)
Portuguese magazine Nova Gente reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to the village of Melides, close to Lisbon, and that Eugenie invited the couple to visit; the magazine said the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, didn’t join them (not surprising, since they weren’t with them in Dusseldorf), and that the visit was a “mega secret” operation, calling the visit “a lightning trip,” per The Mirror.
It's not clear exactly when Harry and Meghan arrived in Portugal, but we know the Invictus Games ended on Saturday, September 16. Per The Daily Express, Nova Gente reports that Harry and Meghan “stayed in our country until September 20. That morning they left for London from Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport on a British Airways flight. Accompanied by two bodyguards, they were the last to board BA flight 501 at 11 a.m. bound for London Heathrow Airport. The couple reached the plane in a white van carrying just them and their bodyguards.” The magazine said that as Harry and Meghan boarded the flight, they were “smiling slightly,” and that Meghan had her hair tied up in a long ponytail and was dressed in all black. After arriving in London, they continued on to Los Angeles “without leaving the airport [Heathrow],” The Daily Express reports.
