Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a “Mega Secret” Detour to This European Country After the Invictus Games

In between leaving Dusseldorf, Germany and the Invictus Games and arriving back home in the U.S., reports are surfacing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped off for a romantic getaway in Portugal, where Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two sons live part of the time. (Per People , despite drama with other family members, Harry and Eugenie are “still the best of friends and talk constantly.”)

Portuguese magazine Nova Gente reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to the village of Melides, close to Lisbon, and that Eugenie invited the couple to visit; the magazine said the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, didn’t join them (not surprising, since they weren’t with them in Dusseldorf), and that the visit was a “mega secret” operation, calling the visit “a lightning trip,” per The Mirror.

