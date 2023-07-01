Prince Harry Planning a Netflix Documentary About Africa Without Meghan Markle

Marie Claire reported recently that Meghan Markle might be looking to become a “one woman show” professionally—and it seems Prince Harry might be striking out on his own with some projects, too.
Page Six reports that Harry is working with Netflix on a documentary about Africa—but that Meghan isn’t involved in the project. “Harry’s potential African journey will inevitably be seen as following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, who traveled to Africa to campaign against landmines shortly before her death,” the outlet reports.
It’s not yet known what exactly the documentary will be about, but the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood means that Harry can’t move forward with the project yet. Harry has long expressed his deep affection and appreciation for the continent; in fact, it was in an early in their relationship trip to Botswana that Harry and Meghan fell in love.
“Obviously Harry has a lot of roots in Africa, and he feels at home there,” a source says. A Netflix insider confirmed to Page Six that it was one of a number of ideas Harry has been discussing with the streaming service.
“This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world,” Harry said of his love of Africa in 2017. “I wish I could spend more time in Africa.”
In addition to this new project, Harry’s documentary Heart of Invictus—about his Invictus Games—will come out next month. The couple are also said to be working on a Great Expectations-inspired series for Netflix together, following the massive success of their Harry & Meghan docuseries last year.
Meghan is staying plenty busy, however, including rumors continuing to swirl about a possible memoir of her own, in the vein of Harry’s Spare, released earlier this year. If published, royal expert Camilla Tominey said “all hell will break loose,” per OK.
