Prince Harry Calls to Replace the Term "Mental Health" With a New Phrase
"He actually said to me, as we came in, that we should no longer talk about mental health."
Prince Harry began his solo visit to New York City on Monday, September 23, with an appearance at the 14th Concordia Global Summit. The Prince took part in a session where he paid tribute to the "army of activists" in the audience and suggested an alternate phrase to use in place of "mental health."
The Duke of Sussex spoke alongside the CEO of The Diana Award, Dr. Tessy Ojo, CBE, in a session called "The Global Mental Health Crisis Among Young People." The Diana Award is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, and aims to nurture future leaders, using the late Princess Diana as inspiration.
While introducing the Prince, Dr. Ojo said (via The Telegraph), "He actually said to me, as we came in, that actually, we should no longer talk about mental health, we should talk about mental fitness." She continued, "His dedication to this cause strengthens our mission."
Prince Harry spoke at length about the importance of activism at the event.
"Surely one of the solutions here is for governments to implement, or at least find people—young people like yourselves—and bring them into decision making, policy-making situations, before the problems exist," the Duke of Sussex told the crowd.
He continued, "We’re very good at creating problems for ourselves to try and solve, but surely by bringing young people in at the early stages... surely that is where the difference is going to be made?" The Prince then asked, "Why is that not happening?"
Harry also used the event to pay tribute to the winners of The Diana Legacy Award: Christina Williams from Jamaica and Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang from Indonesia.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"I applaud you, certainly at your age, to be on this stage, to have the confidence that you do and to be able to speak as clearly and as passionately as you do," he told the award winners.
Prince Harry also referenced his late mother Princess Diana, saying, "I know that my mom would be incredibly proud of you guys... the way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mom led her life and what she believed in."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Princess Kate and Prince William "Treated Themselves" to a Weekend Away Without Their Kids
The royals reportedly escaped to "the monarch's private Highland estate" for a few days.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Victoria Beckham and Her $82,500 Birkin Bag Take Paris Fashion Week
She's still as posh as ever.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Erik Menendez Slams 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' As a "Dishonest Portrayal"
The real-life Menendez brother says Netflix's true-crime series is rooted in "horrible and blatant lies."
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William "Treated Themselves" to a Weekend Away Without Their Kids
The royals reportedly escaped to "the monarch's private Highland estate" for a few days.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Denied Prince William's Request to Make Kate Middleton a Princess
"Kate is a commoner."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Spent the Morning Honoring The Diana Award's "Army of Activists" at His First New York City Stop
"Your activism and passion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sorry, But a Prince Harry and King Charles Meeting This Month Is "Highly Unlikely," Claims Source
Harry will be in the U.K. in late September.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Wants "More Fulfilling Roles for Himself" as He Makes Series of Solo Appearances
He's finding his feet away from the Royal Family.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Why Can’t We Stop Talking About Meghan Markle’s Emails?
A new story is calling into question an old allegation about the Duchess of Sussex's behavior. But it's time to move on.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Mohamed Al-Fayed, Whose Son Was Killed Alongside Princess Diana, Is Back in the News
The late Harrods owner's shocking past has come to light in a new BBC documentary.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Has "Left the Door Open" for Prince Harry With Strategic Move, Royal Expert Claims
Could they meet when Harry goes back to the U.K.?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published