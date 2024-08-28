Following an extremely successful royal tour of Colombia, Prince Harry has announced his next official trip. In September, the Duke of Sussex will travel to New York City solo, where he will support a number of patronages and philanthropic organizations. Notably, Harry's visit pays tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, in a number of important ways.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to MarieClaire.com that Harry will be attendance at UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, both of which take place in New York in late September. Prince Harry "will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson said.

Sharing the causes Harry will support during his visit, the Sussexes' spokesperson said, "He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst."

In 1997, Princess Diana visited Angola in support of The HALO Trust, a humanitarian organization dedicated to clearing landmines and other dangerous devices. In 2019, Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps by visiting Angola and walking across an area of land that had been cleared of landmines. As Harry's New York trip includes engagements in support of The HALO Trust, it's clear that the Duke is continuing the crucial work his mother started all those years ago.

Princess Diana visits a landmine minefield in Huambo, Angola in 1997, on behalf of The HALO Trust. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Also mentioned by Harry's spokesperson is The Diana Award, a charitable organization founded in tribute to Princess Diana's dedication to furthering the lives of young people.

Since stepping down from his senior royal family role, Harry has continued to support The Diana Award. Earlier this year, the Duke attended the organization's annual event, which was held in London, via a video call from California. Regardless of where he is in the world, Prince Harry has made it clear that the charity founded in honor of his mother remains a priority.

Harry will travel to New York without wife Meghan Markle, or the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But royal fans will be delighted to learn of the Duke of Sussex's commitment to continuing the charitable work his late mother was so passionate about.