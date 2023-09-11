The Way Prince Harry Interacts with Children is Reminiscent of Princess Diana, Body Language Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The sixth iteration of the Invictus Games have kicked off in Dusseldorf, Germany, with Prince Harry arriving to the city on Friday, and Meghan Markle expected in today. The Invictus Games, for those who may not know, were founded by Harry in 2014 as a multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and servicewomen, both those currently serving and veterans. The Games have previously taken place in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 (where Harry and Meghan famously made their debut as a couple), Sydney in 2018, and The Hague, Netherlands in 2022.
But it’s Dusseldorf’s turn now, and over the weekend an interaction Harry had with a young fan reminded body language expert Judi James (a favorite around here) of his late mother, Princess Diana, who herself was able to relate to many through her philanthropic work.
Let’s set the scene: Harry was seated courtside beside Nigeria’s Minister of Defense when the young fan approached him. Harry, The Mirror reports, “was more than happy to interact with the youngster.”
“This is such a sweet moment as we can see Harry’s face light up as the small child is brought over to chat, holding [their] cap over [their] face in a gesture of shyness,” James told The Mirror. “Harry is clearly so much in his element here. His body language state changes in an instant and he looks so at ease chatting playfully like the experienced dad that he is.” (Harry is dad to Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.)
“It’s in glimpses like this that we can see the DNA he inherited from his mother, Diana,” she said. “That very easygoing and natural, empathetic way of dealing with people, especially small children. Where Diana used signals of sympathy and affection, Harry bonds via signals of humor and kindness, but they share the instant reaction of bending fully to give small children their undivided attention.”
Harry opened this year’s Games on Saturday, and James noted that he dropped one of his signature moves: “Despite the cheer, chants, and standing ovation, Harry’s body language behavior made him look more mature, more grownup, less of a celebrity, and more low-key,” she said. “There was no playing to the crowd or showboating.”
This year’s Games last until this upcoming Saturday, September 16, including within that timeframe Harry’s thirty-ninth birthday the day prior. The next Invictus Games will take place in Vancouver-Whistler, Canada in 2025, and to have a crash course in all things Invictus Games, check out Netflix’s Heart of Invictus—there’s no way you won’t be moved.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
'Selling the O.C.' Has Found Another Alexandra to Join the Docu-soap—Meet Ali Harper
Meet the former pageant queen and latest O Group agent.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Sarah Ferguson Was Supposed to Be on the 101st Floor of the World Trade Center the Morning of September 11, 2001
New York City traffic, of all things, potentially saved her life.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Reportedly “Has No Plans to Answer Questions” About Brother Prince Harry While in the U.S. Next Week
He’d rather focus on the environmentalism work he is there to take part in.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Reportedly “Has No Plans to Answer Questions” About Brother Prince Harry While in the U.S. Next Week
He’d rather focus on the environmentalism work he is there to take part in.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Fun New Rivalry at the Invictus Games This Year
Cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There’s Only One Person Who Has Any Hope of Facilitating Peace Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Former Royal Butler Says
The brothers are not known to have had any interaction as of late.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Luxury £2,000 Per Night Hotel in Düsseldorf, Germany, Where They’ll Stay During the Invictus Games
Harry has already arrived in the city for the Games’ kickoff.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Mourned the Late Queen Elizabeth Alongside Two Other Members of the Royal Family
It may not be who you think, though.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle's Name Has Been Mysteriously Removed From the Invictus Games Schedule
She's still attending, though!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Looked at an $8M Property in Malibu Over the Weekend
It was a busy weekend for the couple.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Diana Would Have “Loved” and “Embraced” Meghan Markle, Former Royal Butler Says
“I think she would have tried to understand her.”
By Rachel Burchfield