The Way Prince Harry Interacts with Children is Reminiscent of Princess Diana, Body Language Expert Says

The sixth iteration of the Invictus Games have kicked off in Dusseldorf, Germany, with Prince Harry arriving to the city on Friday, and Meghan Markle expected in today. The Invictus Games, for those who may not know, were founded by Harry in 2014 as a multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and servicewomen, both those currently serving and veterans. The Games have previously taken place in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 (where Harry and Meghan famously made their debut as a couple), Sydney in 2018, and The Hague, Netherlands in 2022.

But it’s Dusseldorf’s turn now, and over the weekend an interaction Harry had with a young fan reminded body language expert Judi James (a favorite around here) of his late mother, Princess Diana, who herself was able to relate to many through her philanthropic work.

Let’s set the scene: Harry was seated courtside beside Nigeria’s Minister of Defense when the young fan approached him. Harry, The Mirror reports, “was more than happy to interact with the youngster.”

“This is such a sweet moment as we can see Harry’s face light up as the small child is brought over to chat, holding [their] cap over [their] face in a gesture of shyness,” James told The Mirror. “Harry is clearly so much in his element here. His body language state changes in an instant and he looks so at ease chatting playfully like the experienced dad that he is.” (Harry is dad to Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.)

“It’s in glimpses like this that we can see the DNA he inherited from his mother, Diana,” she said. “That very easygoing and natural, empathetic way of dealing with people, especially small children. Where Diana used signals of sympathy and affection, Harry bonds via signals of humor and kindness, but they share the instant reaction of bending fully to give small children their undivided attention.”

Harry opened this year’s Games on Saturday, and James noted that he dropped one of his signature moves: “Despite the cheer, chants, and standing ovation, Harry’s body language behavior made him look more mature, more grownup, less of a celebrity, and more low-key,” she said. “There was no playing to the crowd or showboating.”

This year’s Games last until this upcoming Saturday, September 16, including within that timeframe Harry’s thirty-ninth birthday the day prior. The next Invictus Games will take place in Vancouver-Whistler, Canada in 2025, and to have a crash course in all things Invictus Games, check out Netflix’s Heart of Invictus—there’s no way you won’t be moved.