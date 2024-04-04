Prince Harry Is Supportive of Wife Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard Lifestyle Brand—but Likely Has Reservations About This Aspect of the Business, Royal Author Says

As Meghan Markle prepares to launch her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, royal author Tom Quinn said that her husband, Prince Harry, is likely “uncomfortable” with one aspect of the business. “While devoted Harry totally supports Meghan, there’s one aspect he is not too sure about,” The Mirror writes.
“Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea—he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes,” Quinn said. “But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable, which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils.”
Meghan reportedly spent “over a year” working on American Riviera Orchard, and the brand comprises “all the things that are close to her heart, all the things she is passionate about,” a source said.
Uncomfortable though he may allegedly be, royal commentator Richard Eden said, per The Mirror, that ever-supportive Harry will join Meghan as she sets out to make sure her business is successful, likely appearing more in public than she has in years past.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
