Meghan Markle Looks to Break Into the Beauty Space, Intending to Sell Fragrance, Makeup, Candles, and More with Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle just submitted papers to trademark the initials of her new business American Riviera Orchard—announced on March 14—and in the trademark application extension we got another very exciting clue about the forthcoming business: it intends to break into the beauty market, as well.

Part of the updated trademark application includes items for sale like soaps, creams, bath oils, gels, and salts. Also included are scented oils, air fragrance reed diffusers, incense, and “non-medicated veterinary grooming preparations such as pet shampoos and conditioners,” The Sun reports.

New paperwork filed on behalf of Meghan's American Riviera Orchard confirm her interest in dipping into the beauty market.

The list of beauty products the company is requesting trademark for is extensive but interesting, so please oblige us: fragrance sachets, lavender sachets, non-medicated skincare preparations, bath and shower gels and salts, non-medicated hair preparations, bath soap, bar soap, non-medicated hand soaps, body creams, bath oil, body lotions, cosmetics and body oil, scented oils, air fragrance reed diffusers, fragrances, room fragrances, incense, and candles made the cut.

In addition to expanding its product offerings, American Riviera Orchard is also seeking its CEO ; The Daily Mail ’s Richard Eden reports that Meghan is “interviewing candidates” to head up the brand.

The list of product offerings American Riviera Orchard is seeking to trademark is extensive and exhausting, and we're here for all of it.

Meghan announced the lifestyle brand on March 14, nearly two weeks ago.

“Meghan will certainly see success quickly once the store is launched,” brand expert Hayley Knight told The Daily Mail . “We have seen with previous celebrity launches that the demand is incredibly high, and products sell quickly.”

Going deeper into the product offerings (get ready for this!), for the household: household linen, bedspreads, bed blankets, pillowcases, bedsheets, bedskirts, throws, bath linen, interior decoration fabrics, curtains, textile wall hangings, aprons, woven fabrics, knitted fabrics, felt and non-woven textile fabrics, and table linen of fabric or textile made the list.

The brand's name is a likely callout to Santa Barbara, where Meghan and her family now live; it is referred to as the "American Riviera."

For the kitchen and food serving specifically, cocktail napkins, picnic blankets, coasters of textile, textile tablecloths, kitchen towels, kitchen linens, and printed cookbooks and recipe books were added, as were beach towels, beach blankets, scarves, gift wrap of textile or fabric, ribbons of textile materials, ornamental bowls of textile for decoration, beads for crafting, floormats, meditation mats, bath mats, yoga bolsters, meditation cushions, yoga blankets, meditation blankets, yoga straps, wallpaper, wall coverings of textile, decorative wall hangings, string bags for shopping, tote bags, leashes for pets, collars for pets, beach umbrellas, wine carrying cases, and wine bags with handles for carrying or holding wine.

The product offerings are just a start, as the brand is expected to turn into a Netflix show, a book, a blog, and possibly even brick-and-mortar stores.

(Hang with us here—but isn’t this fascinating?) American Riviera Orchard also looks to extensively sell paper products, like stationary sets, blank notecards, envelopes, printed notecards, printed holiday cards, printed greeting cards, printed place cards, printed announcement cards, printed invitations, printed recipe cards, embossers for paper stationary, seals, impression stamps, blank journals, blank paper notebooks, personalized writing journals, printed guestbooks, stationary-type portfolios, printed day planners, printed calendars, printed desktop planners, printed diaries, personal organizers, printed address books, paper party decorations, party ornaments of paper, printed decorative paper, paper tape, wrapping paper, gift wrapping ribbons of paper, and paper gift tags. In this vein, letter openers, gift bags, gift boxes, gift wrap of fabric or textile, calligraphy pens, writing instruments, desktop organizers, letter trays, event albums, photo albums, decorative cords, drawer organizers, and picture frames will be offered.

Rounding out the (exhaustive!) list is pillows, pillows for household pets, beds for household pets, household décor made primarily of textiles, and outdoor furniture. Whew! The updated application also sought to trademark American Riviera Orchard’s logo. (Now, just because it’s listed in a trademark application doesn’t mean it will 100 percent be made into a product, but gosh, we hope it does.)

Expect to see Meghan more and more in the public eye as the brand launch rolls out.

This update comes after an already extensive list of items was included in the original trademark application; this full-scale lifestyle brand is going to be bigtime and will eventually coincide with a cooking show on Netflix (aligned with Meghan and Prince Harry’s ongoing deal with the streaming giant), a book, a blog, and possibly even brick-and-mortar stores, in addition to retailing online.

