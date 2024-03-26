Meghan Markle Looks to Break Into the Beauty Space, Intending to Sell Fragrance, Makeup, Candles, and More with Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle just submitted papers to trademark the initials of her new business American Riviera Orchard—announced on March 14—and in the trademark application extension we got another very exciting clue about the forthcoming business: it intends to break into the beauty market, as well.
Part of the updated trademark application includes items for sale like soaps, creams, bath oils, gels, and salts. Also included are scented oils, air fragrance reed diffusers, incense, and “non-medicated veterinary grooming preparations such as pet shampoos and conditioners,” The Sun reports.
The list of beauty products the company is requesting trademark for is extensive but interesting, so please oblige us: fragrance sachets, lavender sachets, non-medicated skincare preparations, bath and shower gels and salts, non-medicated hair preparations, bath soap, bar soap, non-medicated hand soaps, body creams, bath oil, body lotions, cosmetics and body oil, scented oils, air fragrance reed diffusers, fragrances, room fragrances, incense, and candles made the cut.
In addition to expanding its product offerings, American Riviera Orchard is also seeking its CEO; The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reports that Meghan is “interviewing candidates” to head up the brand.
“Meghan will certainly see success quickly once the store is launched,” brand expert Hayley Knight told The Daily Mail. “We have seen with previous celebrity launches that the demand is incredibly high, and products sell quickly.”
Going deeper into the product offerings (get ready for this!), for the household: household linen, bedspreads, bed blankets, pillowcases, bedsheets, bedskirts, throws, bath linen, interior decoration fabrics, curtains, textile wall hangings, aprons, woven fabrics, knitted fabrics, felt and non-woven textile fabrics, and table linen of fabric or textile made the list.
For the kitchen and food serving specifically, cocktail napkins, picnic blankets, coasters of textile, textile tablecloths, kitchen towels, kitchen linens, and printed cookbooks and recipe books were added, as were beach towels, beach blankets, scarves, gift wrap of textile or fabric, ribbons of textile materials, ornamental bowls of textile for decoration, beads for crafting, floormats, meditation mats, bath mats, yoga bolsters, meditation cushions, yoga blankets, meditation blankets, yoga straps, wallpaper, wall coverings of textile, decorative wall hangings, string bags for shopping, tote bags, leashes for pets, collars for pets, beach umbrellas, wine carrying cases, and wine bags with handles for carrying or holding wine.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
(Hang with us here—but isn’t this fascinating?) American Riviera Orchard also looks to extensively sell paper products, like stationary sets, blank notecards, envelopes, printed notecards, printed holiday cards, printed greeting cards, printed place cards, printed announcement cards, printed invitations, printed recipe cards, embossers for paper stationary, seals, impression stamps, blank journals, blank paper notebooks, personalized writing journals, printed guestbooks, stationary-type portfolios, printed day planners, printed calendars, printed desktop planners, printed diaries, personal organizers, printed address books, paper party decorations, party ornaments of paper, printed decorative paper, paper tape, wrapping paper, gift wrapping ribbons of paper, and paper gift tags. In this vein, letter openers, gift bags, gift boxes, gift wrap of fabric or textile, calligraphy pens, writing instruments, desktop organizers, letter trays, event albums, photo albums, decorative cords, drawer organizers, and picture frames will be offered.
Rounding out the (exhaustive!) list is pillows, pillows for household pets, beds for household pets, household décor made primarily of textiles, and outdoor furniture. Whew! The updated application also sought to trademark American Riviera Orchard’s logo. (Now, just because it’s listed in a trademark application doesn’t mean it will 100 percent be made into a product, but gosh, we hope it does.)
This update comes after an already extensive list of items was included in the original trademark application; this full-scale lifestyle brand is going to be bigtime and will eventually coincide with a cooking show on Netflix (aligned with Meghan and Prince Harry’s ongoing deal with the streaming giant), a book, a blog, and possibly even brick-and-mortar stores, in addition to retailing online.
We’re ready for it all!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The Double Denim Trend Gets Beyoncé's Stamp of Approval
She's counting down to her country album in a Canadian tuxedo.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Penn Badgley Spotted Filming the Fifth and Final Season of ‘You’ in NYC
Everyone's favorite serial killer is back on set.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Stephen Colbert Finally Addresses His Crass Joke About Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Rose Hanbury—But Stops Short of Apologizing
He joins a chorus of celebrities eating their words after Kate’s announcement Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Being “Left Out of Any Details Regarding Kate”
The Prince and Princess of Wales have a tighter-than-ever circle around them as Kate recovers from abdominal surgery.
By Marie Claire Editors Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Bios on the Official Royal Family Website Look Really Different Today
It’s apparently a result of a “long overdue update.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If You Want to Buy Jellies and Jams, Napkin Rings, and Recipe Books from Meghan Markle, You're In Luck
Here’s what we know about Meghan’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard—including the poignant reason why she likely chose to hard launch it yesterday.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would Have Been "Annihilated" Over William and Kate Photo "Mistake," Source Says
She's a perfectionist.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
‘Deal or No Deal’ Host Howie Mandel Admits, for the Life of Him, He Can’t Remember Meghan Markle or This Fellow A-Lister Being on the Show
For her part, Meghan will tell you it wasn't her favorite gig.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a "Golden Opportunity" to Reconcile With the Royals Amid Wales Drama, Publicist Says
They're sadly used to dealing with negative press.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Still Working Royals, They’d Basically Be Leading the Show Right Now
“They desperately need him, and nobody could have foreseen the set of circumstances that would expose that so dramatically.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Will Likely Have a “Lead Role” in Ending Prince William and Prince Harry’s Yearslong Feud, Expert Says
Will peace, at last, be restored?
By Rachel Burchfield Published