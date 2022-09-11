Prince Louis Shares Wise Words of Comfort to the Princess of Wales Upon Learning of the Queen’s Death

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Out of the mouths of babes: he may only be four years old, but Prince Louis comforted his mother, the Princess of Wales, with wisdom far beyond his years on the death of the Queen this past Thursday at 96.
While speaking to children as she walked amongst mourners outside of Windsor Castle yesterday, Kate said her youngest told her, upon learning of his great-grandmother’s death, “at least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,” according to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab)’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah, per PEOPLE.
Her Majesty’s death comes 17 months after the death of Prince Philip in April 2021 at 99 years old. The couple were married for over 73 years at his passing.
Kate made the statement while greeting mourners at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle. In a remarkable show of unity, the new Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate as they viewed the floral tributes left for Her Majesty yesterday.
“While I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful,” William wrote in a poignant post about his grandmother on social media yesterday. “I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade…I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”
The Queen’s coffin is currently en route to Edinburgh, where she will lie in state at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. She will begin her journey home to London late tomorrow after a day of mourning in the Scottish capital.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. In addition to serving as the weekend editor at Marie Claire, she has worked with publications like Vogue, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She cohosts Podcast Royal, a show that provides candid commentary on the biggest royal family headlines and offers segments on fashion, beauty, health and wellness, and lifestyle.
-
The Queen Would Be “Relieved and Proud” to See Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry Together Again
Grief has many awful parts to it, but it does unite.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Beatrice Likely Has an Important New Role in King Charles III’s Monarchy
It will allow her to carry out business on behalf of the monarch.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Considering Flying Archie and Lilibet Out for Queen’s Funeral
The kids remain behind in California as Harry and Meghan unexpectedly plan to remain in the U.K. until the end of the month.
By Rachel Burchfield