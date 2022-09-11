Prince Louis Shares Wise Words of Comfort to the Princess of Wales Upon Learning of the Queen’s Death

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Out of the mouths of babes: he may only be four years old, but Prince Louis comforted his mother, the Princess of Wales, with wisdom far beyond his years on the death of the Queen this past Thursday at 96.

While speaking to children as she walked amongst mourners outside of Windsor Castle yesterday, Kate said her youngest told her, upon learning of his great-grandmother’s death, “at least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,” according to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab)’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah, per PEOPLE .

Her Majesty’s death comes 17 months after the death of Prince Philip in April 2021 at 99 years old. The couple were married for over 73 years at his passing.

Kate made the statement while greeting mourners at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle. In a remarkable show of unity , the new Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate as they viewed the floral tributes left for Her Majesty yesterday.

“While I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful,” William wrote in a poignant post about his grandmother on social media yesterday. “I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade…I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

The Queen’s coffin is currently en route to Edinburgh, where she will lie in state at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. She will begin her journey home to London late tomorrow after a day of mourning in the Scottish capital.