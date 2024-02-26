Prince William Is Reportedly "Jealous" of Prince Harry's Recent Triumph

The reports about tension between Prince William and Prince Harry aren't dying down anytime soon. Adding fire to the flame is speculation that William was jealous of how successful Harry's Invictus Games are. Yes, you're reading that right—royal commentators are claiming William was jealous of a charitable initiative.

British journalist Robert Jobson, who has written two books about the late Princess Diana, shared that opinion during an ABC News interview for the special Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games. "I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone," Jobson said of the Games (via People ). "I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved."

Prince Harry facing away from Prince William (Image credit: Getty)

Harry first started the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way to support England's veterans and active soldiers. The sporting event features competitions for wounded servicepeople. While Harry started it as a working royal, he continued to work with the Invictus Games Foundation after stepping back from royal life, People notes. Jobson called it Harry's "number one passion project"—unsurprising, as Harry is a veteran himself.

As for the reported rift between the brothers , it's been speculated on for years —and King Charles' cancer diagnosis may not have brought them closer together. After Harry flew to the U.K. to visit his sick father, royal broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News that William "knows his brother well and certainly won't allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn't trust him." The Daily Mail also reported that while Harry wanted to see his brother during the trip to England, William wasn't having it.

But even if the brothers aren't thick as thieves at the moment, it doesn't necessarily mean William is jealous of Harry's initiatives to support military veterans. Of everything to be jealous of, charity just isn't it.