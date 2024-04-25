Prince Harry Was "Furious and in Tears" Over Frogmore Eviction, Author Claims

Prince Harry was more upset by his eviction from Frogmore Cottage than we maybe realized, according to one royal expert.
"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry. It was the last straw," author Tom Quinn told the Mirror.
"Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore. He felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive. Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence. Harry took it as a cruel rejection."
In early 2023, news broke that King Charles had decided to "evict" Harry and Meghan Markle from their U.K. homebase in Windsor, a house called Frogmore. This decision, it later transpired, had apparently been made just one day after Harry's memoir Spare was released—a book in which the prince made many explosive revelations about the Royal Family.
It came three years after Harry and Meghan announced their royal exit. After the couple moved to the U.S., they retained their British home for their visits to the country—with Princess Eugenie and her family living in the house the rest of the time.
We of course already had some inkling that this all was a difficult time for Harry emotionally—and not just because anyone's father evicting them from a home would be heart-wrenching.
For instance, according to Omid Scobie, Harry asked his father after finding out about the eviction, "Do you want to see your grandchildren again?" Scobie also said that the Sussexes were "shocked" by the move.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Thankfully, these days, it seems like both Harry and Charles are looking to build bridges in their relationship.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kim Kardashian Posts Photo With Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift Fans Think It's a Diss
Hmmmmm.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Matty Healy Has "Respectful" Reaction to Taylor Swift "Diss Track" About Him
Fans were impressed with him.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
'Baby Reindeer' Is Netflix's Latest Viral Hit—Will It Get a Season 2?
The miniseries from Richard Gadd has a very definite ending.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Will Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Appear in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Two New Netflix Series?
Filming for both shows—about polo and cookery—began this month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Has Changed His Official Residence to the U.S.
Don't make it mean more than it does, k?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle Thinks Prince Harry Is "Making a Big Mistake" in Wanting to Reach Out to William, Kate: Source
She's worried he'll get hurt again.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry "Loves Being a Dad" to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, According to His Longtime Friend
Parenthood suits the Duke of Sussex.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
King Charles “Desperately” Wants the Sussexes to Join Him at Balmoral This Summer
The castle in the Scottish Highlands, independent of a potential Sussex visit, is undergoing a major change starting this summer.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Announce Two New Netflix Series, Both In the “Early Stages” of Production
One show focuses on one of Meghan’s primary hobbies, while the other goes behind the curtain of one of Harry’s foremost passions.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Would Be "Absolutely Distraught" Over the State of Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship, Expert Claims
She wanted them to have each other's backs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Future King Prince William Has Lost One of His "Top Advisers" in Prince Harry, Says Expert
Harry could have been a major asset for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published