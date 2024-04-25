Prince Harry Was "Furious and in Tears" Over Frogmore Eviction, Author Claims

Prince Harry was more upset by his eviction from Frogmore Cottage than we maybe realized, according to one royal expert.

"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry. It was the last straw," author Tom Quinn told the Mirror.

"Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore. He felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive. Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence. Harry took it as a cruel rejection."

Frogmore Cottage seen from a distance. (Image credit: Getty)

In early 2023, news broke that King Charles had decided to "evict" Harry and Meghan Markle from their U.K. homebase in Windsor, a house called Frogmore. This decision, it later transpired, had apparently been made just one day after Harry's memoir Spare was released—a book in which the prince made many explosive revelations about the Royal Family.

It came three years after Harry and Meghan announced their royal exit. After the couple moved to the U.S., they retained their British home for their visits to the country—with Princess Eugenie and her family living in the house the rest of the time.

We of course already had some inkling that this all was a difficult time for Harry emotionally—and not just because anyone's father evicting them from a home would be heart-wrenching.

For instance, according to Omid Scobie, Harry asked his father after finding out about the eviction, "Do you want to see your grandchildren again?" Scobie also said that the Sussexes were "shocked" by the move.

Thankfully, these days, it seems like both Harry and Charles are looking to build bridges in their relationship.