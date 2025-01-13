Kate Middleton Reportedly Acts as the “Glue” When Prince William and King Charles Don’t See Eye-to-Eye
"She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III."
In addition to being a mother of three, early childhood development advocate, and cancer survivor and doing all of the official work she does with patronages and various organizations as a senior member of the royal family, Kate Middleton reportedly wears yet another hat behind-the-scenes in the royal family: Unofficial Father/Son Peacemaker.
The Princess of Wales is apparently the person who steps in to smooth things over when her husband, Prince William, and father-in-law, King Charles, have disagreements. In fact, at least one royal expert describes her as the "glue" that holds the two generations of the royal family together when tensions rise.
“King Charles is extremely fond and proud of his daughter-in-law,” royal broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard explained, according to The New York Post.
According to Chard, Kate is perfect for her peacemaker role because of her incredible bonds with both Will and Charles.
“I believe he is one of her biggest fans," Chard said of Charles' love for his daughter-in-law. "They share similar passions, and he recognizes her wow factor, empathy and resilience. She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III.”
And it sounds like Will and Charles are lucky to have Kate on-hand to act as royal family's personified glue, since, according to Chard, the "father and son don’t always see eye to eye."
Will publicly declared his appreciation for Kate in a sweet tribute on Instagram for her 43rd birthday on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you," he wrote in a heartfelt message in the post's caption, which he signed "W."
Of course, no one needs to point out Kate's remarkable strength for it to be obvious to everyone who sees her; no matter what she's doing or which of her many metaphorical hats she's wearing, it shines through, right along with about a thousand other amazing qualities.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Tom Holland’s Dad Used to Worry His Son Dating Another Actor Would Be "Messy," But Zendaya Proved Him Wrong
“I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them,” he admitted.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Teared Up While Describing Being Compared to Taylor Swift by Strangers Online
"It makes me question, just like my overall value as a as a person, as a partner," she said of being compared to Swift.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Pushing the Premiere of Her Netflix Series Due to the Los Angeles Wildfires
Meghan requested that Netflix delay the release "as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
What Prince William’s Birthday Tribute to Kate Middleton Reveals About How Her Cancer Diagnosis Has Affected Their Relationship
A royal expert unpacked the meaning behind the "'heartfelt" post.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Kate Isn't Always "Well Enough" for Royal Duties, but She's Learning to "Pace" Herself
"She is looking after herself and is wise to do so," a family friend shared.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Has Been Honored With Birthday Charity Earrings That Support a Cause Close to Her Heart
Proceeds from the $34 style will benefit a charity the Princess of Wales has paid tribute to in the past.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Final Birthday Gift to Kate Middleton Was a Precious Heirloom With Specific Rules Attached
The present, which was from the Queen's private collection, "brought tears to Kate's eyes."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
This Royal Admits She Took Etiquette Lessons From a 'Downton Abbey' Advisor
"I've asked him questions every single day, from how do you pick up that stem, how do you lay your knife and fork in between eating, everything."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Princess Kate Broke Tradition with Her Stunning 43rd Birthday Photo
The Princess of Wales posed for a black-and-white pic by one of her favorite photogs.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Despite 2025 Being "the Year of Reset," Princess Kate Will Likely Do This Before Going Back to Regular Duties
Royal biographer Robert Hardman tells 'Marie Claire' that fans shouldn't expect Kate to go "back to 2023 levels" of appearances.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Is the "Ultimate Nepo Baby," According to Spice Girl Mel B's Daughter Phoenix
"There's been rising anger in recent years—almost to the point of obsession on social media."
By Amy Mackelden Published