Kate Middleton Reportedly Acts as the “Glue” When Prince William and King Charles Don’t See Eye-to-Eye

In addition to being a mother of three, early childhood development advocate, and cancer survivor and doing all of the official work she does with patronages and various organizations as a senior member of the royal family, Kate Middleton reportedly wears yet another hat behind-the-scenes in the royal family: Unofficial Father/Son Peacemaker.

The Princess of Wales is apparently the person who steps in to smooth things over when her husband, Prince William, and father-in-law, King Charles, have disagreements. In fact, at least one royal expert describes her as the "glue" that holds the two generations of the royal family together when tensions rise.

“King Charles is extremely fond and proud of his daughter-in-law,” royal broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard explained, according to The New York Post.

According to Chard, Kate is perfect for her peacemaker role because of her incredible bonds with both Will and Charles.

“I believe he is one of her biggest fans," Chard said of Charles' love for his daughter-in-law. "They share similar passions, and he recognizes her wow factor, empathy and resilience. She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III.”

And it sounds like Will and Charles are lucky to have Kate on-hand to act as royal family's personified glue, since, according to Chard, the "father and son don’t always see eye to eye."

Will publicly declared his appreciation for Kate in a sweet tribute on Instagram for her 43rd birthday on Thursday, Jan. 9.

"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you," he wrote in a heartfelt message in the post's caption, which he signed "W."

Of course, no one needs to point out Kate's remarkable strength for it to be obvious to everyone who sees her; no matter what she's doing or which of her many metaphorical hats she's wearing, it shines through, right along with about a thousand other amazing qualities.