Why Prince Andrew Has Been Reported to the Police Over a Fake Name and Business Venture

Prince Andrew repeatedly found himself in the press throughout 2024. From his contentious battle to remain in his home, Royal Lodge, to his alleged friendship with a so-called Chinese spy, King Charles's brother regularly seemed to be at the center of controversy. After withdrawing from the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations, it appeared as though Andrew was hoping to keep a lower profile. However, Prince Andrew seems to be dealing with yet another scandal at the start of 2025.

The CEO of Republic, Graham Smith, revealed on Jan. 6 that he'd reported Prince Andrew to London's Met Police. Speaking to The Telegraph , Smith alleged that Prince Andrew had used the fake name "Andrew Inverness" on several business filings, suggesting the decision might even equate to fraud.

"The royals appear to believe they can act with impunity, an impression given weight by the lack of police action on serious allegations of corruption and sexual offenses," Smith told the publication. "The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the U.K. faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way."

"Surely Andrew must be held to the highest standards." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smith, who recently criticized the Royal Family's $56 million income increase, told the outlet, "While no such fraud is alleged here, surely Andrew must be held to the highest standards."

When Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, he became the Earl of Inverness, as reported by The Sun. Of course, Kate Middleton and Prince William are often referred to as the Wales family, on account of their titles, the Prince and Princess of Wales. As a result, it would appear that Andrew was simply using his alternate title as a surname. However, The Sun suggested Andrew's alias "prompted concerns he was attempting to avoid further scrutiny" following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew reportedly used the name "Andrew Inverness" on some business filings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Met Police responded to the report regarding Prince Andrew, and said in a statement (via The Sun), "On Monday, Jan. 6, the Met received a report relating to a Companies House filing." The statement continued, "This report will now be assessed to determine whether any further action is required. There is no investigation at this early stage."

