Why Prince Andrew Has Been Reported to the Police Over a Fake Name and Business Venture
Get ready to meet the royal's alter ego, "Andrew Inverness."
Prince Andrew repeatedly found himself in the press throughout 2024. From his contentious battle to remain in his home, Royal Lodge, to his alleged friendship with a so-called Chinese spy, King Charles's brother regularly seemed to be at the center of controversy. After withdrawing from the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations, it appeared as though Andrew was hoping to keep a lower profile. However, Prince Andrew seems to be dealing with yet another scandal at the start of 2025.
The CEO of Republic, Graham Smith, revealed on Jan. 6 that he'd reported Prince Andrew to London's Met Police. Speaking to The Telegraph, Smith alleged that Prince Andrew had used the fake name "Andrew Inverness" on several business filings, suggesting the decision might even equate to fraud.
"The royals appear to believe they can act with impunity, an impression given weight by the lack of police action on serious allegations of corruption and sexual offenses," Smith told the publication. "The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the U.K. faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way."
Smith, who recently criticized the Royal Family's $56 million income increase, told the outlet, "While no such fraud is alleged here, surely Andrew must be held to the highest standards."
When Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, he became the Earl of Inverness, as reported by The Sun. Of course, Kate Middleton and Prince William are often referred to as the Wales family, on account of their titles, the Prince and Princess of Wales. As a result, it would appear that Andrew was simply using his alternate title as a surname. However, The Sun suggested Andrew's alias "prompted concerns he was attempting to avoid further scrutiny" following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Met Police responded to the report regarding Prince Andrew, and said in a statement (via The Sun), "On Monday, Jan. 6, the Met received a report relating to a Companies House filing." The statement continued, "This report will now be assessed to determine whether any further action is required. There is no investigation at this early stage."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Faux Fur Coat Outfits to Look Put-Together—Even When It’s Freezing
Elevate your winter wardrobe in an instant.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's "Fairy Tale" Romance With Ben Affleck "Turned Out to Be a Nightmare"
J.Lo is allegedly relieved her divorce has been finalized so she can "close the door on this crazy chapter."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kendall Jenner Just Endorsed a Rising Heel Trend
This pair will convince you to quit flats for good.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Has Already Entered Her "Princess Phase"
The Sussexes are very "down-to-earth" parents, according to a family friend.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Views This Royal Family Member as a "Brother" and Someone He Can "Always Rely On"
"There's no doubt Wills sees him as the brother he lost."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why the Royal Family's Annual Income Is Increasing by $56 Million in 2025
The royals will receive a whopping $165 million, which critics have called "scandalous."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Former Prisoner Recalls Life-Changing Meeting With "Amazing" Princess Kate: "Saw Me as an Equal"
Francesca Fattore shared the "one thing that surprised" her about the Princess of Wales in a new interview.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Princess Margaret's Husband Was Called "Spectacularly Rude and Uncooperative" by a TV Presenter
Lord Snowdon didn't endear himself to one particular interviewer.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Found the Presence of Her "True Favorite" Royal Family Member Incredibly "Soothing"
"The Queen found her very down to earth, because she refused to have expensive security...and she loved her lack of airs and graces."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The 6 Most Shocking Royal Stories of 2024
From those Kate Middleton conspiracy theories to Norway's shocking rape allegations.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Future Queen of Norway Reflects on "Challenging" and "Demanding" Year Following Son's Arrest Scandal
Marius Borg Høiby was arrested three times in 2024, and has been banned from the royal residence.
By Amy Mackelden Published