As He Prepares to Return to Royal Duty Tomorrow After Nearly A Month Away, Prince William Is Struggling with “Immense” Pressure, Reports Say

After nearly a month away, Prince William is slated to return to royal duty tomorrow, one day after his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis returned to Lambrook School following their Easter break. The Prince and Princess of Wales, their three children, and Kate’s mother Carole Middleton have reportedly spent the better part of this month at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, following Kate’s March 22 announcement that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
In a statement to NBC News, Kensington Palace said that William will be in West London and the adjacent county of Surrey tomorrow to highlight the work of community and environmental impact organizations in the area. William will begin the day in Sunbury-on-Thames to see how a food charity called Surplus to Supper delivers, sorts, and repackages unused food to community groups, and soon after, he will visit a youth center in West London that receives regular deliveries of the surplus food and distributes the items to people in need, Us Weekly reports.
Though William may have been away from work, “It’s been stressful,” a source told Us Weekly about William caring for Kate and his three kids during this tumultuous time for the family. “William feels a profound sense of duty to uphold the monarchy’s stability and inspire confidence in the public that everything will be okay. It’s an immense responsibility.”
In addition to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, William’s father, King Charles, is also battling a form of cancer that is still undisclosed to the public. While William has put on a brave face publicly, a source told Us Weekly that William, naturally, feels “helpless and scared” with his wife’s diagnosis and has been asking other members of the royal family to fill in for him as far as royal duties go so he is able to be more present at home.
“He’s got young children, a sick wife and a sick dad, and memories of losing his mom [Princess Diana] early,” royal biographer Dr. Tessa Dunlop said. “There’s a lot at stake, and he does need support.”
In the aftermath of the one-two punch of Charles’ and Kate’s cancer diagnoses, William “shut down for a couple of days,” a source speaking to Us Weekly said. “He canceled all meetings and spent time with Kate. Then he picked himself back up again, because he knew it was up to him to be strong for the whole family.”
William has been seen out recently at a pub in Norfolk with his mother-in-law, Carole, and at a soccer game with his eldest, George. At home at Adelaide Cottage, he is trying to keep a sense of stability, and “he helps the kids with homework and reads to them at night,” they said, “little things to make life more normal for them.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
As for his marriage, William and Kate—who will celebrate their thirteenth wedding anniversary on April 29—are closer than ever. “Behind the scenes, they’re in solidarity,” they said. “William’s been there for Kate in every way.” Kate, for her part, has been handling this season of her life “well,” they added, and is engaging in activities to lift her spirits “like walks and getting out more.”
As William returns to work, the publication reports that those around the Prince of Wales are giving him time to process all that’s going on in his life right now. “Around the Palace, he looks tense,” they said. “He clearly has a lot on his mind. The Palace is backing off and giving him space.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Met Gala 2024 Details: The Theme, A-List Attendees, and More
Find all the information on its theme, attendees, and how to watch the year's most anticipated night in fashion.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Shonda Rhimes Says She Had to Hire Security After Some 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans "Got Mean"
"I understand that the characters felt like their friends. They were my imaginary friends too."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Diana Spencer, Then 19, Started Sobbing in the Ladies’ Room As She Asked Princess Grace of Monaco for Advice About Marrying Royalty
As their stars collided that night in March 1981, neither the former Grace Kelly nor the future Princess of Wales had any idea that they’d both someday die far too young in the same manner.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Single-Handedly Planned His and Kate Middleton’s Romantic Honeymoon
Kate had no idea where they were headed on their two week luxurious break from reality until after their 2011 wedding.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Thinks Prince Harry Is "Making a Big Mistake" in Wanting to Reach Out to William, Kate: Source
She's worried he'll get hurt again.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William and Prince George Enjoy Boys' Night Out at Soccer Game
They cheered on their team.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William Steps Out at a Pub in Norfolk with Someone We, Quite Frankly, Weren’t Expecting
The Prince of Wales and his family remain in Norfolk at their country home, Anmer Hall, while the kids are on Easter break from school.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Would Be "Absolutely Distraught" Over the State of Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship, Expert Claims
She wanted them to have each other's backs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
When Their Relationship Got Serious In the 2000s, Prince William Set Kate Middleton Up With an Crisis Hotline to Call In Case of Emergency
“William decided that something had to be done to protect Kate.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Future King Prince William Has Lost One of His "Top Advisers" in Prince Harry, Says Expert
Harry could have been a major asset for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Feel “Intense Anxiety” at the Prospect of Taking the Throne, Tina Brown Says
King Charles’ cancer diagnosis earlier this year put William and Kate “in frightening proximity” to becoming King and Queen, according to Brown.
By Rachel Burchfield Published