Prince William and Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 “With Open Arms” If It Happened

While, quite frankly, it’s none of our business whether the Prince and Princess of Wales (or any other couple, for that matter) want to expand their family, we certainly would be over the moon if we found out that baby number four was on the way for William and Catherine. After all, Her late Majesty and Prince Philip had four, and the Waleses are well-known by now for making pretty adorable kids. Whereas Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always have firmly said two was it for them, we’ve never really heard William or Catherine firmly say that they were finished expanding their family. And, according to Us Weekly , adding to their brood seems to still be firmly on the table.

“They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise,” a source tells the outlet. “But, if a fourth were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms.”

William and Catherine are parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

“Kate and William are going with the flow in that regard, so this is neither a priority nor something they’ve ruled out,” the source continues. “As far as their friends and family are concerned, it’s very much a matter of watch this space.”

Though Catherine herself is one of three children, a different source tells the publication that “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Catherine often jokes about wanting more children at royal engagements, and the couple were spotted interacting with children frequently and sweetly during their visit to Boston this week, as pictured above.