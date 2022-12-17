Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Not Tuning into Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan,’ In Case You Were Wondering

Give it to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—their Netflix docuseries, eponymously titled Harry & Meghan, is pulling some seriously high numbers for the streaming service. But two people who are decidedly not tuning in? The Prince and Princess of Wales. Instead, People reports, they’re having aides watch for them.

“It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers,” a source close to the royal household tells the outlet. “There is a lot of anger there.”

Throughout the six-part series, Harry and Meghan discuss their fractured relationship with William and Catherine, and William in particular takes a lion’s share of the criticism, leveled against him by his younger brother.

Harry says in the series that Buckingham Palace was “happy to lie” to “protect” William but was “never willing to tell the truth” about him and Meghan. Harry also accuses his older brother of breaking an agreement to never leak negative stories about each other to the press, and candidly details William’s explosive temper during the Sandringham summit the family held in 2020 surrounding Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as working members of the royal family.

“The saddest part of it was this wedge that it created between myself and my brother,” Harry says.

Meghan also takes a swipe at William in the series, as she looks perturbed after learning that her brother-in-law’s communications secretary gave a last-minute witness statement in her lawsuit against a newspaper company in the U.K. “It’s your brother,” Meghan says. “I’m not going to say anything about your brother, but it’s so obvious [that William authorized the statement].”

“William and Kate’s aides have briefed them on the show, but don’t expect the couple to sit down in their cottage with a bowl of popcorn to tune in themselves,” a source tells Page Six .

Remember when we thought The Crown would be Netflix's worst blow to the royal family?