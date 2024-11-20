Prince William and Kate Middleton Didn't Just Move to "Modest" Windsor Home to be Closer to Queen Elizabeth, Royal Expert Says
"There's not a huge amount of space, but Adelaide Cottage ticks all the right boxes."
Kate Middleton and Prince William used to live in a luxurious home at Kensington Palace, but according to one royal expert, the couple "surprised a lot of people" when they decided to pack up and move to Windsor in 2022. While it was largely reported that Kate and William wanted to be closer to Queen Elizabeth, who was living at Windsor Castle at the time, it turns out the move made sense for a number of other reasons.
The Prince and Princess of Wales now reside at Adelaide Cottage, a nearly 200-year-old property that was built as a summer retreat for Queen Adelaide in 1831, per Architectural Digest. With just four bedrooms and no staff accommodations, it's much smaller than their four-story KP residence, which includes a massive 20 rooms.
Along with the benefit of being close to Windsor Castle and William's grandmother—who died just months after their move—several royal experts pointed out that the more "modest" home allows the family to have a taste of normalcy.
"I think they surprised a lot of people when they moved there," royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK magazine (via Hello!). “There are plenty of other places they could have moved to, but Adelaide Cottage fits with their desire as parents to be a normal family, where there aren’t servants and they don't have 30 rooms."
Since they don't have room for live-in staff, the prince and princess can enjoy a more private life. "William would much rather have his kids around him, in the rooms next door to where he’s sleeping," Larcombe continued.
If you've ever been to Kensington Palace as a tourist, you know that privacy isn't exactly a selling point of the property. When the Wales family travels by helicopter it lands quite literally in their backyard along a fenced area that's accessible to the public—a scene I've witnessed on several occasions. Moving to the private Windsor estate means none of that scrutiny from people strolling through the park.
Author Katie Nicholl told OK that the family is "very, very happy" at Adelaide Cottage. "Being able to live in the middle of Windsor Home Park, where they're not overlooked and can come and go in complete privacy, makes the downsize from Kensington Palace worth it on every level."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Unfortunately, their quiet existence experienced a bit of a shake-up recently when masked burglars broke into a farm on the Windsor Castle estate. After stealing two vehicles, the burglars crashed through a gate that the Wales family uses to access their home.
Security scares aside, the family seems to be thriving in Windsor. "There's not a huge amount of space, but Adelaide Cottage ticks all the right boxes," Nicholl added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Taylor Swift Takes the Boyfriend Blush Trend Out to Dinner
With coral lipstick and eyeshadow to match.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry Just Sent Out Invites to an Intimate Christmas Party He's Hosting Solo
"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Cher Reveals the X-Rated Advice Lucille Ball Gave Her Regarding Her Marriage to Sonny Bono
"You're the only one I know that's ever been in this same situation."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Missed Glittering Tiara Reception for First Time in a Decade—But Quietly Carried Out Another Royal Duty
"If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn't the case."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Christmas Traditions Princess Kate and Prince William Share With Their Kids Every Year
From incorporating the late Queen's favorite tree to attending fun and festive events.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Might Snub Prince Andrew This Christmas by Banning Him From Sandringham
Charles reportedly views his brother as a "loose cannon."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie Share One Thing in Common Unlike "Royal Brides Before Them," Royal Expert Says
"They have a sisterly bond."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William's "Undeniably Sexy" Secret Romance Seems to Be "Aging Backwards"
"You see from their body language what looks like a 'Benjamin Button' love affair."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Takes the Lead on an Ordinary Household Task That Leaves Prince William Clueless
"I have no idea what I'm doing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Faces Yet Another Security Breach as Windsor Castle Estate is Burglarized by Masked Intruders
The incident occurred not far from Prince William and Princess Kate's home.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Was Booed by Protestors at Ulster University in Belfast
Video footage shows the Prince of Wales being heckled during his visit to Northern Ireland.
By Amy Mackelden Published