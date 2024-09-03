Princess Kate and Prince William Moved to Windsor to Be Closer to Queen Elizabeth in Her "Final Months"
"It made a real difference."
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. The monarch passed away at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle, but she spent many of her final years living at Windsor Castle surrounded by family. In fact, Prince William and Princess Kate decided to move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to make sure they were closer to the Queen in her "final months," according to royal expert Robert Jobson.
In his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, Jobson wrote (via the Daily Mail), "[Prince William] knew his time with his grandmother was precious and he is delighted they, as a couple, made that decision." He continued, "Catherine understood that for William, as a future king, it was important for him to be geographically closer to the late Queen in her final months, when he was required to support both her and his father."
The Prince and Princess of Wales' decision was reportedly well received by the Queen, and was a positive experience for the whole family. "It made a real difference," Jobson wrote. "They were in regular contact, seeing each other in person and speaking on the phone several times a week, bringing them even closer."
While Kate and William have several homes, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park is reportedly their favorite. The house placed them extremely close to Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle residence, meaning they were only a 10-minute drive away. The family home also meant the Wales family were close enough to the schools their three children attend.
It's also worth noting that Adelaide Cottage is a somewhat modest residence for a future King and Queen. With just four bedrooms, and no room for live-in staff members, Kate and William have chosen a pretty cozy residence to bring up their children.
However, all reports seem to suggest that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are extremely happy living in the Windsor home. While Charlotte allegedly rules the roost, Prince George was reportedly excited to move into the house on a more permanent basis.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
